High blood pressure: The best and worst cheese for reducing your hypertension risk

When it comes to one’s diet, careful scrutiny is advised, and for cheese lovers this means even more careful planning. High blood pressure , also known as hypertension, and might not sound like a big deal, but it can set a person up for challenging health problems down the line. Ongoing symptoms of high blood pressure could lead a person to developing either a heart attack or stroke down the line. Foods consumed can either help or hinder the condition and when it comes to cheese, what is the best and worst for hypertension?

You don’t have to cut cheese out of your diet, but if you have high cholesterol or blood pressure, use high-fat cheeses sparingly, said the British Heart Association.

The health site continued: “A 30g portion of cheese provides seven per cent of your daily calories and there can be more salt in a portion of cheddar than in a packet of crisps.

“Cheese contains calcium and protein, so it can be OK in moderation, but remember low-fat yoghurt, tinned fish, tofu, lentils and beans are good sources of calcium and protein too.

“Keep cheese portions small and weigh them to reduce temptation.”

