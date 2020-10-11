Home Lifestyle High blood pressure: The exotic flower-based tea that could help reduce your...
Lifestyle

High blood pressure: The exotic flower-based tea that could help reduce your reading

0

The researchers concluded that “daily consumption of hibiscus tea lowers blood pressure”.

Building on this evidence, the University of Medical Sciences in Iran, conducted a review on previous trials on hibiscus and blood pressure.

They noted how the “tropical wild plant” is rich in “organic acids, polyphenols, anthocyanins, and polysaccharides – beneficial for the cardiovascular system”.

Delving into the date of five trials, their analysis looked at the results of 390 participants who had either taken hibiscus or placebo.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRHOC’s Kelly Dodd Weds Fiance Rick Leventhal in Romantic Ceremony 
Next article‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Marries Rick Leventhal In Romantic Santa Rosa Ceremony

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Prince Philip is 'enchanted' by Kate Middleton and 'keen to reward her skills'

0
However, the pair seem to get along well. They have been spotted chatting and laughing at royal events such as Trooping the Colour. While different...
Read more
Lifestyle

The Crises of America's Sick Presidents, From George Washington to Donald Trump

0
Illustration: WSJ Illustration; Photo: Everett CollectionBy Ted Widmer Oct. 9, 2020 3:46 pm ETPresident Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis last week raised the temperature in a body...
Read more
Lifestyle

Cary Joji Fukunaga on Directing the James Bond Film 'No Time to Die'

0
FOR YOUR EYES ONLY Cary Joji Fukunaga in David Bailey’s London studio. Grooming, Dani Guinsberg. Photo: David Bailey for WSJ. MagazineBy Alex Bhattacharji Oct. 10, 2020...
Read more
Lifestyle

Djokovic's Best Shot at Nadal in Paris: When Clay Isn't Clay

0
Novak Djokovic will be aiming to win his 18th career Grand Slam title on Sunday. Photo: Panoramic/Zuma PressBy Joshua Robinson Close Joshua RobinsonOct. 10, 2020 4:00 am ETPARIS—Novak...
Read more
Lifestyle

Her New Personal Trainers: Two Kids on Bikes

0
By Jen Murphy | Photographs by David Walter Banks for The Wall Street Journal Oct. 10, 2020 6:00 am ETAmy Parvaneh used to rely on...
Read more
Lifestyle

Is 'Vote Fashion' Effective—or Just a Pointless Fad?

0
A model wears an unsubtle look at Christian Siriano’s spring 2021 fashion show in Westport, Conn. Photo: Christian SirianoBy Rory Satran Close Rory SatranOct. 10, 2020 8:00 am...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Marries Rick Leventhal In Romantic Santa Rosa Ceremony

Celebrity 0
Emily Selleck Congratulations are in order for ‘RHOC’ star Kelly Dodd and her new husband Rick Leventhal — the pair tied the knot on October...
Read more

High blood pressure: The exotic flower-based tea that could help reduce your reading

Lifestyle 0
The researchers concluded that "daily consumption of hibiscus tea lowers blood pressure". Building on this evidence, the University of Medical Sciences in Iran, conducted a...
Read more

RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Weds Fiance Rick Leventhal in Romantic Ceremony 

Celebrity 0
Dory Jackson Kelly Dodd is now a married woman! The Real Housewives of Orange County star has said “I do” to her fiancé, Rick Leventhal,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: