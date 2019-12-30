High blood pressure: This juice has been proven to help lower your reading

High blood pressure relates to the force of blood pushing against the walls of the arteries as the heart pumps blood. High blood pressure is sometimes referred to as hypertension and is when the force against the artery walls is too high. There are many risk factors for people dealing with the condition and these include unhealthy lifestyle habits, age, family history and genetics. Healthy lifestyle changes can decrease the risk for developing high blood pressure and drinking a certain juice could help.

Leading health experts agree that drinking one cup of pomegranate juice daily for 28 days can lower high blood pressure in the short term. Pomegranates are among the healthiest fruits on earth as they contain a range of beneficial plant compounds, unrivalled by other foods. The fruit contains two plant compounds with powerful medicinal properties which are punicalagins and punicic acid.

What the studies say In a study with the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, pomegranate juice and its effectiveness on blood pressure was analysed. The study concluded that pomegranate juice helped improve cardiovascular risks due to its content of antioxidant polyphenols.