High cholesterol: Supplements which help to lower levels and reduce health risks
Health

High cholesterol: Supplements which help to lower levels and reduce health risks

Cholesterol is not intrinsically harmful, in fact, the body needs it to build healthy cells. High levels of cholesterol are harmful, however, because they cause fatty deposits to develop in your blood vessels. This increases your risk of heart disease, a major cause of death in the UK and worldwide. Taking either of these two supplements could help to lower your levels.

When the body is magnesium deficient, cholesterol continues to be produced in excess and this causes a build-up of cholesterol which may lead to coronary heart disease.

Medical journal BMJ advised how magnesium could help with high cholesterol. 

The health site said: “Magnesium is an essential mineral found in the body and is naturally present in many foods.

“Magnesium serves as a cofactor in more than 300 enzymatic reactions including those responsible for regulating blood pressure, glycaemic control and lipid peroxidation.

“Magnesium is therefore critical to the cardiovascular system.”

The healing benefits of green tea have been enjoyed worldwide for centuries and modern science is now catching on to its myriad of health benefits.

Extracts from the powerhouse tea can be made into supplements which taken daily may help to lower cholesterol levels.

Research has shown that green tea may treat some medical conditions, including high cholesterol.

In a study with The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, green tea intake and its cholesterol lowering abilities was analysed.

Fourteen eligible randomised controlled trials with 1136 subjects were enrolled in the meta-analysis.

The study found that green tea consumption significantly lowered the LDL-cholesterol concentration by 2.19 mg/DL, but no effect of HDL cholesterol was observed. 

