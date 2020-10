Avocado

Technically a fruit, avocados are native to Central and South America and are also known as butter pear.

Avocados are highly nutritious, containing vitamin E, potassium, niacin, monounsaturated fats and soluble fibre.

The breakfast food also contains useful minerals, such as iron, copper and B vitamin, folate.

Published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, research suggests that monounsaturated fat (found in avocados) helps to protect against heart disease.

