Home Health High cholesterol: The UK cities the least clued-up on cholesterol - and...
Health

High cholesterol: The UK cities the least clued-up on cholesterol – and how to lower it

0

Having elevated levels of cholesterol – the fatty substance found in your blood – can lead to coronary heart disease and other diseases of the heart and blood vessels. A quarter of all UK deaths caused by cardiovascular disease are attributed to high levels of cholesterol. But, high cholesterol typically will not carry any outwardly visible symptoms. The only way to know you have it is to get a cholesterol test from a GP or pharmacy.

Related articles

New research released for World Heart Day has revealed a staggering 37 percent of Britons are unaware there are no visible symptoms of high cholesterol. 

The study, commissioned by cholesterol experts Benecol, highlights a serious lack of understanding among the UK population around cholesterol, with one in five adults (20 percent) believing regular exercise will prevent it. 

The new Benecol study found Londoners and York residents are the least clued up on cholesterol – with over half of people in these cities unaware it has no obvious symptoms. 

One of the key causes of high cholesterol is eating a diet that is high in saturated fat – with full fat dairy, and fatty meat and processed meat some of the key offenders.

READ MORE: Heart attack symptoms – ‘eruptive’ skin condition that may be a deadly heart disease sign

High cholesterol: How to lower your levels according to dietician (Image: Getty Images)

- Advertisement -

Yet, according to the research, a quarter of Britons (25 percent) don’t know their beloved butter could be making their cholesterol levels skyrocket.

And despite high cholesterol affecting six in 10 adults in the UK, 62 percent say they don’t worry about it.

The research also highlights under 30s are the least worried by cholesterol of all age groups surveyed, with the common cold causing more concern for people in this age group. 

DON’T MISS
How to live longer: Best drink to boost life expectancy, lower blood sugar and lose weight [INSIGHT]
Hair loss treatment: The natural extract proven to boost hair growth with no side effects [STUDY]
Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms: One sign of the condition when you go to the toilet [EXCLUSIVE]

Related articles

Registered Dietitian Helen Bond said: “This new study reveals a serious lack of understanding around cholesterol, highlighting that there are a lot of myths that need dispelling around the subject – primarily that people mistakenly believe that it commonly carries physical symptoms, when in actual fact high cholesterol is not typically a visible ‘thing’.

“It’s also concerning to see that under 30s are particularly unaware of the associated risks of cholesterol as, contrary to popular belief, it isn’t something that only affects you in later life.

“A large number of young adults also have high cholesterol – around one in six aged between 16 and 24 years – so it’s crucial that people start to think about ways to manage their cholesterol earlier in order to avoid putting their long term health at risk.”

- Advertisement -

High cholesterol: Eating more healthy fat such as olive oil will help to lower levels (Image: Getty Images)

According to the World Health Organisation, globally high cholesterol is one of the top ten causes of death around the world and is estimated to result in around 2.6 million deaths each year.

Yet, it would seem that our 21st century eating and lifestyle habits are having a negative impact on our cholesterol levels, heart and circulatory health.

The rise in popularity of ‘ultra’ processed foods and takeaways – full of sugar, saturated fat, salt and nutrient-poor refined grains – means that many more people than ever before are thought to be living with unhealthy cholesterol levels.

When asked what people can do help stay in control of their cholesterol, Bond advised: “Changing your eating habits is one of the most effective ways of improving your cholesterol levels, and people need to be aware that with just a few simple switches to your everyday eating and lifestyle habits, you can move cholesterol levels in the right direction.

“To help achieve and maintain a healthy cholesterol level, try replacing the saturated fats in your diet – such as butter, full fat milk and fatty meats – with healthier, unsaturated fats – such as vegetable oils, olive oil, skimmed milk or oily fish. You can also boost your intake of fibre by making sure that you eat your five-A-Day, choose wholegrains and oat products where possible and try snacking on nuts and seeds.

“And don’t forget, if you’re aged 40-74 years and living in England, you’re entitled to a free NHS Health Check every five years.”

Source:Daily Express :: Health Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFrictional shows off five unsettling minutes of Amnesia: Rebirth gameplay
Next articleTim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie, 23, Proudly Shows Off Her Stretch Marks & ‘Rolls’ In New Bikini Pics

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Dominic Littlewood health: ‘Good news will come out of any bad’ Stars shocking diagnosis

Newslanes - 0
Dominic decided to tell his story after being asked to take part in The Real Full Monty. “I’m not embarrassed about it. I’m as fit...
Read more
Health

Kirsty Gallagher health forecast: Sky Sports presenter Alzheimer’s risk revealed

Newslanes - 0
The 44-year-old's DNA blueprint revealed Kirsty has a heightened sensitivity to develop Alzheimer's disease – despite her healthy lifestyle. Kirsty thanked her parents – former...
Read more
Health

Coronavirus: Would herd immunity ever work in Britain? Experts speak out

Newslanes - 0
Vaccines for coronavirus are currently in trials, but there's no telling whether this will provide a safe jab that is rolled out effectively. Would...
Read more
Health

Warp Speed's focus on vaccines may have shortchanged antibody treatments

Newslanes - 0
By Zachary Brennan Trump got the treatment under a special access program offered by Regeneron. That drugmaker and Eli Lilly are the two furthest along...
Read more
Health

High cholesterol: Supplements which help to lower levels and reduce health risks

Newslanes - 0
Cholesterol is not intrinsically harmful, in fact, the body needs it to build healthy cells. High levels of cholesterol are harmful, however, because they...
Read more
Health

High blood pressure: Feeling a particular sensation in your chest could signal condition

Newslanes - 0
High blood pressure can seem lower down on your list of health priorities because it does not produce any symptoms. It is therefore tempting to downplay...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Coronavirus: New restrictions for swathes of northern England

U.K. Newslanes - 0
Image copyright PA Media Image caption More than a third of the UK is now under heightened restrictionsTighter restrictions have come into force in parts...
Read more

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie, 23, Proudly Shows Off Her Stretch Marks & ‘Rolls’ In New Bikini Pics

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Jade Boren Gracie McGraw revealed the parts she had always ‘hated’ about her body, but now celebrates for being ‘sexy,’ in these beautiful bikini photos!Gracie...
Read more

High cholesterol: The UK cities the least clued-up on cholesterol – and how to lower it

Health Newslanes - 0
Having elevated levels of cholesterol – the fatty substance found in your blood – can lead to coronary heart disease and other diseases of...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: