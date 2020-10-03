High cholesterol: The UK cities the least clued-up on cholesterol – and how to lower it

New research released for World Heart Day has revealed a staggering 37 percent of Britons are unaware there are no visible symptoms of high cholesterol.

The study, commissioned by cholesterol experts Benecol, highlights a serious lack of understanding among the UK population around cholesterol, with one in five adults (20 percent) believing regular exercise will prevent it.

The new Benecol study found Londoners and York residents are the least clued up on cholesterol – with over half of people in these cities unaware it has no obvious symptoms.

One of the key causes of high cholesterol is eating a diet that is high in saturated fat – with full fat dairy, and fatty meat and processed meat some of the key offenders.

READ MORE: Heart attack symptoms – ‘eruptive’ skin condition that may be a deadly heart disease sign