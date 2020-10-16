High cholesterol: Three natural ways to help lower your levels and reduce major risks

Stanols and sterols are plant chemicals that have a similar structure to cholesterol.

They are absorbed from the intestines into the blood stream and block some cholesterol from being absorbed, in turn lowering the cholesterol in your blood.

Plant stanols and sterols can be found in foods including vegetable oils, nuts and seeds, but not in high enough quantities to lower cholesterol levels.

Because it is not possible to get enough plant stanols and sterols from an everyday diet, specialist ranges of dairy foods such as margarines and yoghurt drinks have been fortified with them to help lower cholesterol levels.

READ MORE: Heart attack symptoms – ‘eruptive’ skin condition that may be a deadly heart disease sign