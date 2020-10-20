Home Travel Holiday breakthrough: Heathrow Airport launches one-hour rapid coronavirus testing
Travel

Holiday breakthrough: Heathrow Airport launches one-hour rapid coronavirus testing

0

By

“You come in and a trained health professional will take a saliva swab from you. It’s a pretty standard procedure, we’re all kind of familiar with it by now, on a cotton bud effectively.

“The type of test they are using here is called a LAMP test. It means the sample you give can be analysed here on site.”

Testing facilities will be open for an initial four weeks.

It comes as the airport records just 20 percent of its pre-Covid passenger foot traffic.

Aviation services company Collinson and logistics firm Swissport described the pre-departure testing regime as the “crucial next step toward keeping the travel industry moving while limiting the spread of the virus”.

Heathrow’s chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “These facilities will make it easier for passengers going to those countries to get a test and have the potential to provide a service for arriving passengers.

“Ultimately, we need a common international standard for pre-departure testing, and we welcome the UK Government’s recent announcement that it wants to take a global lead in establishing this.

“We will work with them to make this happen as soon as possible so that we protect livelihoods as well as lives.”

- Advertisement -

The tests will not have any impact on the current quarantine measures, but the aviation industry is calling for the Government to consider testing on arrival to help reduce the length of time arrivals must self-isolate.

David Evans, joint chief executive officer at Collinson, said: “With countries around the world adding the UK to their list of high-risk countries, we need to find a way to work with governments, leading travel brands and other commercial entities to safely open up travel out of the UK.”

Cathay Pacific, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airlines all fly routes that now require pre-departure tests.

Virgin Atlantic’s chief executive Shai Weiss said: “As long as the 14-day quarantine remains in place, demand for travel will not return and the UK’s economic recovery, which relies on free-flowing trade and tourism, cannot take off.

“Half a million UK jobs depend on open skies and a fully functioning UK aviation industry.

“The Government’s global travel task force must act swiftly to replace quarantine with passenger testing in November.”

Commenting on the Government’s trial airport testing scheme, Patrick Ikhena, head of travel insurance at comparethemarket.com said: “The start of COVID-19 testing at Heathrow airport will likely give Britons more confidence to head abroad this winter, as well as providing a shot in the arm to the struggling travel industry during a period of prolonged uncertainty.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRebel Wilson, 40, Shows Off Her Incredible Weight Loss In Shiny Spandex Pants At Abandoned Zoo
Next articleMysterious laser beam sparks UFO conspiracy theories and has planes 'diverted'

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel

Cruise Ship Rescues 24 People From Sinking Boat Off Florida Coast

0
ByMarie FazioThe Carnival Sensation was sailing in international waters off the Florida coast on Saturday when crew members spotted a crowded 36-foot boat that...
Read more
Travel

Wales holidays: Wales to enter national lockdown – what it means for Welsh getaways

0
BySo what does this mean for Britons with holidays booked to Wales or hoping to head to the country for a getaway? The 'fire break'...
Read more
Travel

Flights: Planes banned from flying over certain destinations including Disneyland

0
By4. Taj Mahal The Taj Mahal is a stunning, historic site that is visited by thousands every year. There is a radius above the site which...
Read more
Travel

Europe’s Museums Are Open, but the Public Isn’t Coming Due to Pandemic

0
ByNina SiegalAMSTERDAM — Visitors to the Rijksmuseum’s vast, vaulted galleries of Dutch old master paintings can feel as though they’ve got the whole place...
Read more
Travel

Quarantine measures could be cut in half by December in fresh hope for holidays

0
ByToday, Mr Shapps spoke at an aviation conference called Airlines 2050. In his talks, Mr Shapps revealed plans for “a single test for international arrivals,...
Read more
Travel

2,000-Year-Old Cat Etching Found at Nazca Lines Site in Peru

0
ByTiffany MayThe image, stretching for 40 yards on a hillside in Peru, shows a creature with pointy ears, orb-like eyes and a long striped...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Angelina Jolie Takes Son Pax, 16, Clothes Shopping In LA Amid Custody Battle With Brad Pitt — Pic

Celebrity 0
Bybshilliday Angelina Jolie is definitely a fan of brick and mortar shopping in this online age. She brought son Pax to an Urban Outfitter’s store...
Read more

Big change for anyone who tops up gas or electricity with a card or key

Tech 0
ByWith traditional prepayment 'pay-as-you-go' meters, you need to manually top up a card or key at PayPoints. If you're familiar with the routine, it means...
Read more

The Closest Black Hole to Earth May Not Actually Be a Black Hole After All

Science 0
ByMichelle Starr An object identified earlier this year as the closest black hole we've ever discovered may have just been demoted. After reanalysing the data,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: