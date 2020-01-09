Holidays 2020: Where is best to go in January? Top holiday destinations for this month

Krakow

The second largest city in Poland, Krakow was actually the country’s capital until the 16th century. As such, it’s been part of the country’s cultural and academic life for years. Although the city played a major and tragic part in the second world war – Auschwitz is very close – the city was spared from major bombing, leaving much of the original architecture in place.This sense of preservation probably helps explain why Krakow’s Old Town has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and why Krakow has been recognised as both a UNESCO City of Literature and, in 2000, as a European Capital of Culture.

What to see and do

As mentioned above, the architecture is remarkable in this most walkable of cities, spanning across Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque. If that means nothing to you, don’t worry – just revel in the beauty and the scale of buildings such as Wawel Cathedral, the Royal Castle, St. Mary’s Basilica, Saints Peter and Paul Church, the Jagiellonian University – one of the oldest universities in the world (think the Polish Oxbridge and you’re on the right lines), not to mention the Rynek Główny, the largest medieval market square in Europe. If you’ve never been, Auschwitz is also an essential place to visit. Traumatic, yes, but essential to ensure that we never forget.

