Holidays: Best half term package deals to quarantine-free destinations for winter sun

However, package operators and travel agents have hotels to fill and seats on planes to book up which means prices are low.

Package holidays also provide legal and financial protections which will provide security if your holiday is cancelled.

Express.co.uk has gathered together a list of the best half term package holidays to countries on the UK’s travel corridor lists.

Greece

TravelSupermarket is offering some great packages based on two adults and two school-age children travelling together.

Greece and most the Greek islands are now on the travel corridor list.

However, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) continues to advise against all but essential travel to Mykonos.

The means anyone returning from Mykonos to the UK will be subject for 14 days in quarantine.

Britons should check the entry requirements before entering Greece which asks passengers to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) at least 24 hours before travel.

