Holidays: Canary Islands, Maldives, Denmark & Mykonos 'safe' as quarantine scrapped

Shapps tweeted today: “Following an assessment of the latest data, the Canaries, the Maldives, Denmark and Mykonos have been ADDED to the #TravelCorridors list. “From 4am on Sunday 25th Oct, you will no longer need to self-isolate if you arrive from those destinations.” The Canary Islands consists of holiday hotspots Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote along with a number of other islands. Mainland Spain remains on the quarantine list, however, as the country battles rising coronavirus cases. READ MORE: Spain warning: Benidorm faces economic ruin due to travel rules

The Balearic Islands (Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera plus other minor islands) are also not yet on the travel corridor list. As for the addition of Mykonos, the update means the whole of Greece now has the UK’s green light. Mykonos was the only Greek destination on the quarantine list and its removal means Britons can now travel to anywhere in the country without having to self-isolate. - Advertisement - The only negative announcement was the removal of Liechtenstein from the ‘safe’ list. DON’T MISS

“The latest data indicates we need to remove Liechtenstein from the Travel Corridors list. From 4am on Sunday the 25th October, you will need to self-isolate if you arrive from there,” tweeted Shapps. This follows the major blow last week when it was announced Italy, along with San Marino and Vatican City State, were being axed from the ‘safe’ list. Travellers must remember that travel rules do still remain in place and countries on the travel corridor list may have restrictions in place. Canary Islands Holidaymakers entering Spain from the UK will not be required to self-isolate. However, they will be subject to the following three requirements: – Provide the Spanish Ministry of Health with mandatory contact information and any history of exposure to COVID-19 48 hours prior to travel – Temperature check - Advertisement - – Undergo a visual health assessment

Maldives Anyone heading to the Maldives will need to prove they don’t have coronavirus. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) explains: “Effective from September 10, all tourists and short term visitors must present a negative PCR test for COVID-19 on arrival to the Maldives. “The test and negative PCR certificate must be issued no more than 96 hours prior to departure. “Screening procedures are in place for passengers on arrival, with quarantine facilities set up to isolate any suspected cases of COVID-19.” Denmark Denmark may have been added to the UK’s ‘safe’ list but the UK has not been added to Denmark’s. The FCDO states: “Rules on entry to Denmark depends on whether you are arriving from an ‘open’ country or a ‘banned’ country. “The UK is a ‘banned’ country. You must have a ‘worthy’ purpose to enter if you are arriving into Denmark from the UK.”

Mykonos - Advertisement - Travel is, fortunately, easier for Greece and its islands but admin is still needed. “If you travel to Greece, you will need to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) at least 24 hours before travel,” says the FCDO. “Failure to do so in advance may result in your carrier not allowing you to travel, a 500 Euro fine on arrival or the Greek authorities not allowing you to enter the country. “Every traveller, including children, must have their details included on a PLF. If you’re travelling with others outside of your household, you should all complete your own form. “If you’re travelling together as a household, the Greek authorities ask for you to complete one form with all adults and children included. You can add additional members of your household at the top of the form before you submit. “Some airlines may require individual PLFs for every traveller over the age of 18 within the same household. You should check directly with your airline what you will need to show in order to be allowed boarding. “Anyone entering Greece may be asked to undergo a test for COVID-19, and required to quarantine in an accommodation provided by the Greek authorities until advised otherwise.”