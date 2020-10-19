Home Travel Holidays: ‘Holiday to Help Out’ scheme to launch with easyJet & Virgin...
Holidays: ‘Holiday to Help Out’ scheme to launch with easyJet & Virgin among big names

Unlike the “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme, the holiday alternative is not backed by the Government.

Despite this, it has attracted some big-name holiday providers.

These include easyJet holidays, Virgin Voyages and Celebrity Cruises who will all be offering discounts as part of the initiative.

Just Go-National Holidays, Holidays Extras, G Adventures, Intrepid Travel, and Santa’s Lapland are also amongst the names who are taking part.

After witnessing the success of the food-savings scheme, as well as the hotel industry’s “Sleep Over to Help Turnover” commandeered by Hospitality Professionals Association (HOSPA), TTG decided to “take matters into their own hands”.

