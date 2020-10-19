Holidays: Israel now imposes quarantine rules on Britons as UK Covid rate spikes

By

Other countries include Norway, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Israel joins a growing list of countries which are imposing quarantine rules on UK arrivals.

Israel has categorised 185 other countries and territories as red.

“Travellers from countries on Israel’s ‘Green list’ will not be required to self-isolate, unless they have visited a country on Israel’s ‘Red list’ in the past 14 days.

“To exit Israel, you will need to complete an exit form.”

Those returning to the UK will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Israel has recorded just over 300,000 cases of coronavirus and 2,209 deaths.