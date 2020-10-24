Holidays: Risk of travelling to quarantine countries and booking 2021 getaways unveiled

However, the more the crisis rumbles on and people become frustrated with their civil liberties being curtailed, the more eager travellers consider railing against the rules.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) regularly updates the travel corridor list.

The authority advises against any non-essential travel to any country not on the ‘safe’ list and insists anyone who does travel to those destinations quarantines for 14 days upon return to the UK.

However, with so many popular hotspots on the quarantine list (France, Spain and Italy to name a few), some Britons are tempted to throw caution to the wind and travel anyway.

But how risky is this approach? Express.co.uk spoke to Craig Ashford, Director at British travel agency TravelUp for his travel advice.

- Advertisement -

READ MORE: Canary Islands, Maldives, Denmark & Mykonos now on safe list