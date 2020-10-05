Holly and Phil speechless as sperm donor brags about having 'Covid-friendly sex'

staronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon)

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield admitted they “didn’t know what to say” when a sperm donor described his bedroom antics on Monday’s show.

Joe Donor, 49, who has fathered over 150 babies with his in-person sperm donations, revealed he has adopted some coronavirus-friendly methods in the bedroom.

The US sperm donor is originally from Vermont, but spent the lockdown in Argentina, where he set to work fathering children.

Now, with five babies conceived in South America, Joe is based in the UK and is offering his services to British women hoping to give birth.

When Phil, 58, learned Joe had continued sleeping with mothers-to-be during the lockdown, he insisted his behaviour wasn’t “responsible”.

Joe said: “I have five on the way. At first, the lockdown, we thought it would only last for a little while but it seems like it’s going on for forever so we have to get on with our lives. “

He added: “There wasn’t a whole lot to do during lockdown so I kept myself busy.”

Phil scolded: “So you don’t sound like you’re being particularly responsible when it comes to social distancing or quarantining or – indeed – lockdown.”

However, Joe was quick to disagree, as he explained: “Well we wear a mask and we use those positions that are going to lessen… you know stay two metres apart or whatever.”

Swiftly ending the chat, Holly said: “Right. Okay.”

Both Holly and Phil then clamped their mouths shut, unsure how to respond to the graphic bedroom revelation.

Wrapping things up, Holly conceded: “It’s certainly fascinating.”

Once the segment ended, Phil fell back into the sofa and confessed: “Heavens, sometimes you just don’t know what to say.”

Holly agreed: “No, I didn’t know what to say.”

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, viewers were a little surprised by the discussion, as many questioned the logic behind Joe’s “social-distancing” in the bedroom.

One penned: “The man who’s fathered 150 children wearing a mask and using strategic positions to maximise social distancing and stay 2m apart. I wish they’d asked more questions about that.”

“Holly is about to melt down during the break,” and a second added.

“‘Certainly fascinating’… errrrrrrrrrrr… weird at the very least,” added a third.

This Morning airs on weekdays at 10am on ITV.

Source:Daily Star – TV

