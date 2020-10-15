Home Tv & Radio Holly Willoughby broke down after Phil Schofield paid heartfelt tribute to her
Holly Willoughby broke down after Phil Schofield paid heartfelt tribute to her

Holly Willoughby was tearful after Phillip Schofield told how she gave him “vital support” before he came out as gay in February.

Phil was married to wife Stephanie Lowe for 27 years, who he shares two daughters with, when he came out in an Instagram statement.

He later spoke about his revalation with Holly on This Morning.

Yesterday Schofe was on the The One show yesterday promoting his new book when he told how Holly is “such a wise person” who reassured him before his announcement.

An emotional Holly, 39, then took to her Instagram Story earlier today to praise her pal but admitted she hasn’t read his book yet.

In the video, the mum of three holds Schofe’s book and explains that she has been saving reading it for her half term break

Phil asked: “Have you read your bits?”

Holly told him: “No, I haven’t read my bits, I told you, I’m not reading any of my bits!

“It’s really hard in my household to actually sit down and read a book but it’s half term next week and this is my plan.”

Phil said Holly is ‘such a wise person’ who reassured him before he announced his shock news

“However, everyone I know has gone straight through and found the bits that you have spoken about, I’ve resisted all urge and temptation.

“In fact, today, any bits I’ve seen in the press is the first that I have read, and you talking on The One Show last night made me cry because I’ve never actually heard you say that.

“So next week, I’m going in.”

Phil paid a heartfelt tribute to Holly on The One show, describing how she gave him moral support in the lead up to him coming out

“She is such a wise person. She’s got such a calm and sensitive aura to her. At home, everyone was saying, ‘it’ll be okay, it’ll be okay’.

“At work, she was saying, ‘it’ll be fine’, she was the only one who knew at that time at work.

“Then you have to figure out how you do something like that. That’s the worst thing about it, if you’ve got to do something about this in public, it has to be public, I knew they’d be a massive amount of scrutiny.

“And I said to Holly, ‘I’ll do it on a Thursday morning and I’ll go and you carry on with someone else’. We were in a bar in London secretly having this meeting.

“And she said, ‘Are you joking? There’s no chance you’d leave and I carry on. No, we do it on a Friday, we ask Eamonn and Ruth if we can nick ten minutes of their show, and we both leave together’.”

