Holly Willoughby opts for all beige outfit on ITV This Morning – where to buy her look

Holly Willoughby took to screens today in a stylish beige ensemble to present ITV This Morning. The gorgeous blonde looked set for autumn in a wool skirt and knitted jumper. Holly’s A-line skirt is by brand Massimo Dutti and retails at £79.95. The mum-of-three paired the skirt with a cashmere jumper from Pure Collection.

A favourite of the star’s, Pure Collection is known for it’s high quality knitwear and Holly be seen sporting their designs all year round. Fans hoping to emulate the presenter’s style can purchase Holly’s jumper online. The cashmere piece comes with a price tag of £125. Holly completed her entirely neutral look with a pair of flesh tone heels from Gianvito Rossi. The star uploaded an outfit picture ahead of the ITV show.

On yesterday’s show, Holly made a statement in a bold red dress by Finery London. The daring number featured a ruffle neck design and cut just below the knee. Holly wowed fans in the Finery London piece which nipped her in at the waist and looked stunning against her blonde locks. While this particular design is sold out on the brand’s website, fans hoping to emulate the star’s style can purchase the dress at retailer John Lewis. The dress retails at £139 on the department store’s website.

Holly finished off her look with her go-to pair of nude heels. By designer Gianvito Rossi, the presenter’s shoes would set fans back in excess of a whopping £520. Despite the hefty price tag, Holly’s shoes are the perfect wardrobe staple and the mum-of-three can be seen sporting them regularly on ITV This Morning. When not presenting the award winning daytime TV show, Holly is a team caption on ITV2’s Celebrity Juice. The mum-of-three uploaded some behind the scene snaps last night to her Instagram page where the star can be seen posing for a selfie in her festive pyjamas for the show’s Christmas special. This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here.

Daily Express :: Style Feed