Holly Willoughby refuses to read Phillip Schofield's chapters on her in book 'Made me cry'

Holly then turned to her co-star and friend to ask how he was feeling on the day his book was released.

“How do you feel?” she asked.

“Weird, it’s been a while coming and today’s the day,” the father-of-two remarked.

On The One Show last night, Phillip spoke fondly about Holly and the interview he gave on their show after coming out as gay.

“I couldn’t have done that with anyone else. I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else to be sitting beside me. We’d had a big lead up to that moment. Holly was one of the first people I told.

“She is such a wise person. She has such a calm, sensitive aura to her,” he said.

