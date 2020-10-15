Home Celebrity Holly Willoughby refuses to read Phillip Schofield's chapters on her in book...
Celebrity

Holly Willoughby refuses to read Phillip Schofield's chapters on her in book 'Made me cry'

0

Holly then turned to her co-star and friend to ask how he was feeling on the day his book was released.

“How do you feel?” she asked.

“Weird, it’s been a while coming and today’s the day,” the father-of-two remarked.

On The One Show last night, Phillip spoke fondly about Holly and the interview he gave on their show after coming out as gay.

“I couldn’t have done that with anyone else. I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else to be sitting beside me. We’d had a big lead up to that moment. Holly was one of the first people I told.

“She is such a wise person. She has such a calm, sensitive aura to her,” he said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIs your partner lacking in this department? They may be at an increased risk of dementia
Next articleTyler Glasnow recaps his performance after Rays’ 4-3 loss to Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Colin Jost Reveals Details About Wedding To Scarlett Johansson: Michael Che Will ‘Object’

0
Samantha Wilson When Michael Che inevitably ‘makes a scene’ at his wedding, Colin Jost is down for it! The ‘SNL’ star said in a new...
Read more
Celebrity

RHOC's Gretchen Rossi and More Parents Visiting Pumpkin Patches With Kids

0
Riley Cardoza Fall fun for the whole family! Shawn Johnson, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and more celebrity parents have taken their children to pumpkin patches this...
Read more
Celebrity

Alex Jones addresses The One Show absence as host announces 'exciting' new move

0
The One Show host Alex Jones has been a firm fixture on our screens for the past decade. The Welsh presenter is often joined...
Read more
Celebrity

Stevie Nicks debuts her own 'Dreams’ challenge — with roller skates

0
Stevie Nicks laced up her roller skates to join TikTok for — yes —  the “Dreams” challenge. Her 1977 song with Fleetwood Mac, which she wrote...
Read more
Celebrity

Taylor Swift’s Romantic History: Every Man She’s Loved & Lost, From Joe Jonas To Joe Alwyn

0
Julia Teti Taylor Swift has had a storied love life, one that’s inspired her best music and a lot of media scrutiny. Now, we’re taking...
Read more
Celebrity

24 Hidden Prime Day Beauty Deals on Amazon — All Bound to Sell Out!

0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Colin Jost Reveals Details About Wedding To Scarlett Johansson: Michael Che Will ‘Object’

Celebrity 0
Samantha Wilson When Michael Che inevitably ‘makes a scene’ at his wedding, Colin Jost is down for it! The ‘SNL’ star said in a new...
Read more

Prime Day 2020 Is Over: Here Are the 33 Best Remaining Deals

Tech 0
Gear Team Prime Day 2020 is over. We hope you were able to find useful discounts among the laptops, rice cookers, TVs, and other great...
Read more

How to Build a Spacecraft to Save the World

Science 0
Daniel Oberhaus The little we already know about Didymos and Dimorphos is thanks to observations done by ground-based optical and radio telescopes. In fact, the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: