Holly Willoughby stuns in classic white shirt & black trousers worth £408 on This Morning

Holly Willoughby kicked off the week in style for Mondays episode of ITV’s This Morning. The star stunned in a classic white shirt and cigarette style trousers for her first look of the week. The shirt is from Winser London priced at £119 and the black trousers are £209 from Maje. She completed this look with her trusty black court heels which she has unfortunately not tagged on Instagram.
The blonde beauty was quick to post her stylish look on her social media ahead of the show.
Holly is an active user on her social media and has racked up a whopping 5.8 million followers on Instagram over the years.
Her fans are always quick to complement the fashionista on how beautiful she looks each day.
One fan commented saying: “Always chic.”
And another commented: “Beautiful as always.”
Holly is also a co host on Celebrity Juice alongside Keith Lemon and Spice Girl, Mel B.
Thursday saw the star sport a wardrobe classic, little black dress.
The peplum style dress is from high street store Zara but unfortunately is no longer online.
She paired her look with some black stiletto heels.
The style queen failed to tag the brand, however you can find similar styles from Office, Topshop or New Look.
Holly and Phil have presented This Morning together for the last 10 years.
On the run up to Christmas, the pair will be splitting up to present two different shows.
Phil will be presenting a spin-off from his How To Spend It Well series while Holly will be presenting alongside celebrity pal Bradley Walsh to present Take Off.
Both rival shows will be screened in December.
Holly and Phil will be back presenting tomorrow for another episode of This Morning.
