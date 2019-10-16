Holly Willoughby wears hot red £139 dress on This Morning – where to buy the look

Holly Willoughby wore yet another envy-enducing outfit on ITV’s This Morning. Looking effortlessly cool, the blonde bombshell looked radiant next to fellow presenter Phillip Schofield. As usual, the presenter took to her Instagram to share a preview of the look with her 5.8 million followers. Fans were quick to share their admiration of the outfit. One user commented “Wow looks good and the colour is perfect!”

Holly was a vision in red on this mornings show, opting for a vivid scarlet dress by brand Finery London, worth £139.

She chose to finish off the stunning piece with her usual Gianvito Rossi nude court heels.

Holly can be seen wearing these £520 shoes on a few occasions to finish off her outfits.

The total price of today’s outfit comes to £659.

Fans can get a cheaper version of the dress at Warehouse for just £65.