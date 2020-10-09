Home Tv & Radio Hollyoaks fans rejoice as Warren 'brutally murders' child abuser Cormac
Hollyoaks fans rejoice as Warren 'brutally murders' child abuser Cormac

Hollyoaks bad boy Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) finally got the ultimate revenge on his child abuser Cormac Ranger (James Gaddas) on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Felix was excited about starting up a business with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) as they opened a garage together.

However, things took a turn for the worst when Warren locked Felix in a cupboard as it triggered terrifying memories of Cormac’s abuse.

Warren was left in shock earlier this year when Felix revealed that Cormac, the carer Warren idolised, used to abuse him while they were at the children’s home.

In the weeks and months that have passed since the said discovery, Warren and Felix have put the past behind them.

Hollyoaks bad boys Felix Westwood and Warren Fox had a showdown with child abuser Cormac Ranger on Thursday

With old wounds been reopened, Felix decided this evening (October 8) that he wanted revenge and demanded that Warren lured Cormac back to the village.

An apprehensive Warren was concerned that his business partner would lose control but he went ahead and asked Cormac to pay him a visit.

During Thursday’s first-look episode, Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) spotted Cormac outside the pub looking for Warren, and despite his fears, walked the abuser to the garage.

However, Brody was left fearing the worst when he discovered that Felix was also present.

Evil Cormac admitted that he abused Felix because he was black

While locked in the garage and being terrorised, evil Cormac admitted that he abused Felix when he was a child because “he was black”.

While things seemed to calm down, Brody lost his temper and began attacking Cormac after he brought up his child abuse.

Warren couldn’t help but get involved and join in the brutal attack, but will Cormac survive?

Viewers are convinced that Cormac has been left for dead following the dramatic showdown.

Warren lashed out at Cormac after he called him a coward

Taking to Twitter, one fan penned: “OMG has Warren actually just killed Cormac?”

Another added: “Yes Warren!!”

A third posted: “Warren just gave Cormac one epic beatdown!!”

While a fourth said: “Go on Warren.”

Felix and Warren’s revenge against Cormac comes just weeks after Brody finally confronted Buster Smith over his abuse of him as a teenager.

Fans of the show know that Buster (Nathan Sussex) had abused Brody when he was a youngster and he later went on to groom Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth).

Will Brody go to the police and tell them exactly what happened or will he have a change of heart?

Hollyoaks airs Monday to Friday on E4 at 7pm

