Home Alone 2: Donald Trump reveals what he REALLY thinks about THAT Christmas cameo

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York features a few seconds of businessman, former reality TV star and President Donald Trump alongside leading last Macaulay Culkin. In the sequel, young Kevin McAllister ends up separated from his family for another Christmas after accidentally boarding the wrong flight, heading for New York City instead of Miami. After landing in New York, he goes wild with his dad’s credit card and winds up in the Plaza Hotel. Cue Trump…

Related articles

As Kevin makes his way through the hotel, he stops a man (Trump) to ask for directions to the lobby. “Down the hall and to the left,” Trump tells him, before exiting following his brief cameo. On Christmas Eve yesterday, Trump spoke with members of the US military, where he was asked about his Home Alone role by Sergeant Dylan Contreras, who wanted to know whether it was his favourite festive film. “Well, I’m in Home Alone 2,” Trump replied, to laughter from the troops on the call. “A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas.” READ MORE: WHAT’S THE BEST CHRISTMAS MOVIE? THE MUST-SEE THIS CHRISTMAS

Home Alone 2: Donald Trump had a cameo in the sequel

Home Alone 2: Donald Trump gave Kevin direction in the Plaza Hotel

The President said he children tell him they saw him in the film, adding: “They don’t see me on the television as they do in the movie. “But it’s been a good movie, and I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly.” Trump revealed he was proud to have appeared in Home Alone 2, saying: “And it was an honour to do it. “It turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It’s a big Christmas hit, one of the biggest.

Home Alone 2: Donald Trump made a brief appearance alongside star Macaulay Culkin

“So, it’s an honour to be involved in something like that, you always like to see success,” he added. At the time the movie came out, Trump was the owner of the Plaza Hotel. Home Alone 2 isn’t Trump’s only movie cameo, having also played himself in the likes of Ghosts Can’t Do It and Two Weeks Notice. In addition, he perviously appeared on Da Ali G Show and WrestleMania and WWE Raw. DON’T MISS… Guess which film has topped Home Alone as biggest Christmas movie [LIST] Macaulay Culkin back as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone ad [VIDEO] ‘CREEPY’ reason Macaulay Culkin can’t watch Home Alone [INTERVIEW]

Related articles