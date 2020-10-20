Home Celebrity Home Improvement's Zachery Ty Bryan Released on Bail After Alleged Strangling
Celebrity

Home Improvement's Zachery Ty Bryan Released on Bail After Alleged Strangling

0

By

Meredith Nardino

Zachery Ty Bryan at the film premiere of ‘Dark Tourist’ at ArcLight Hollywood on August 14, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Peter West/ACE/INFphoto.com

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan was released on bail one day after being arrested for allegedly strangling his girlfriend on Friday, October 16.

The Home Improvement alum, 39, spent the night at Lane County Jail in Eugene, Oregon, and was booked for a felony charge of strangulation, a misdemeanor charge of assault in the fourth degree and a misdemeanor charge of interfering with making a report. He was released on $ 8,500 cash bail on Saturday, October 17, according to TMZ.

Late Friday night, police were called to an apartment by Bryan’s neighbors. TMZ reported that the former sitcom star had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend, 27, who claimed to the authorities that Bryan had his hands around her throat and attempted to choke her. She left the apartment complex and went to a friend’s nearby home after the First Kid actor allegedly tried to grab her phone to stop her from calling for help.

Since being released on bail, Bryan has been issued a no-contact order, per TMZ. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, October 23, while the area’s district attorney decides whether to charge him.

Zachery Ty Bryan’s mugshot, Lane County Sheriff’s Office

Bryan, known for his role as Tim Allen‘s son Brad on the ’90s series, shares four children with estranged wife Carly Matros: Taylor, Gemma, Jordana and Pierce. Two weeks before his arrest, the Veronica Mars alum announced via Instagram that he and Matros were separating. The duo tied the knot in 2007.

“Almost Fourteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” Bryan wrote via Instagram on October 1.

His statement continued: “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time. Thank you.”

The Colorado native starred on Home Improvement for eight seasons from 1991 to 1999 alongside Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Taran Noah Smith and Patricia Richardson. He later appeared in 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and had small roles in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Smallville.

