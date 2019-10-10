Science

Moon landing: Why Neil Armstrong was ‘restless’ – deGrasse Tyson makes...

Newslanes -
0
On July 20, 1969, NASA completed the seemingly impossible Apollo 11 mission to put the first two men - Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin - on...
Business

Pound Euro exchange rate: GBP/EUR soars on ‘promising signals’ from Ireland

Newslanes -
0
The pound began its recovery on Thursday when Brexit talks between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Mr Varadkar sparked some initial optimism, with both...
Lifestyle

Robert De Niro health: The actor’s life-threatening cancer diagnosis – what...

Newslanes -
0
Robert De Niro, 76, is a Hollywood heavyweight. He is well known for his work with film director Martin Scorsese over the years. He...
World

Sweden and Denmark say NO to Macron’s demands for cash for...

Newslanes -
0
Emmanuel Macron wanted a big pot of cash known as the Budgetary Instrument for Convergence and Competitiveness (BICC) to support reforms in eurozone countries...
Tech

Windows 10’s newest update is causing even more problems for Microsoft...

Newslanes -
0
Microsoft released its KB4517389 cumulative patch for Windows 10 earlier this week designed to beef up the security of user PCs.In particular, the update...
Entertainment

Freddie Mercury: How Mary Austin made Queen star’s greatest dream come...

Newslanes -
0
"Every person who makes a lot of money has a dream they want to carry out." Freddie certainly made a lot of money and...
Business

Pound US dollar exchange rate: GBP/USD soars by 1.9 percent on...

Newslanes -
0
The Pound surged against many of its competitors today on renewed hopes of a possible Brexit deal ahead of the October 31 deadline. Donald Tusk,...
Lifestyle

Own a luxury new home build property for less than £43,000 – why...

Newslanes -
0
A new-build property for sale in Luton has been listed on Zoopla for just £42,875.Listed by Taylors Estate Agent in Leagrave, the gorgeous property...
Science

Meteorites spotted flaming across the sky in stunning moments caught on...

Newslanes -
0
The footage from Asia Wire shows six different sightings of meteorites flaming across the sky. One clip from a car driving on a motorway...
World

Putin turns on Erdogan as Russian leader doubts Turkey’s ability to...

Newslanes -
0
The Russian President doubted whether Erdogan's forces could keep a lid on the situation that has up until now been the responsibility of Washington....
Tech

BT customers offered radical upgrade today and it will boost your...

Newslanes -
0
BT customers are being offered a radical upgrade from today and it's set to transform the way you use your smartphone.The telecoms giant has...
Gaming

Fortnite new map LEAKED: Chapter 2 revealed ahead of Season 11...

Newslanes -
0
The Fortnite Season 11 map has leaked ahead of the Season 10 in-game event.According to a new leak on the Italian app store, Epic...
Entertainment

Breaking Bad reaction: What do fans and critics think of El...

Newslanes -
0
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie has finally hit our TV screens - and some US cinemas. Fans have been desperately waiting for this...
Business

Pound to euro latest: Pound rockets against euro and dollar after...

Newslanes -
0
The pound surged against the euro and the dollar on Thursday evening and Friday morning as hope grow that Britain will secure a Brexit...
Lifestyle

Heart attack: The sign in your mouth that could increase your...

Newslanes -
0
Heart attack happens when a blockage in a person’s coronary artery causes part of their heart muscle to be starved of blood and oxygen....
World

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s daughter finally reunited with father in tear-jerking moment

Newslanes -
0
Gabriella Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrived back in the UK last night after having spent three and a half years livng with her grandparents in Iran. For...
Science

BRITAIN IS GOING TO THE MOON! Space tech firm will have...

Newslanes -
0
Spacebit - a London-based startup - plans to launch its robotic “crawler” to the moon by 2021, following in the footsteps of the US,...
Tech

Samsung will PAY YOU to use this new Galaxy S10 feature

Newslanes -
0
Samsung has announced a new feature dubbed Samsung Pay Cash. This virtual card wallet will compliment its existing tap-to-pay system, Samsung Pay.While the latter...
Gaming

PS5 release date update: One of the best Xbox features is...

Newslanes -
0
PS5 fans have been delivered big news about the PS4 successor this week, with Sony dropping a major update about the PlayStation 5.The PS5...
Entertainment

GTA 6 release date news: Major Grand Theft Auto update for...

Newslanes -
0
GTA 6 release date news begins with what could be a big boost for PlayStation and Xbox gamers looking forward to the next Grand...
123...10Page 1 of 10