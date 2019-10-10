“Sometimes the simplest things are the most profound. My job is to bring out in people & what they wouldn’t dare do themselves“
Moon landing: Why Neil Armstrong was ‘restless’ – deGrasse Tyson makes...
On July 20, 1969, NASA completed the seemingly impossible Apollo 11 mission to put the first two men - Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin - on...
Pound Euro exchange rate: GBP/EUR soars on ‘promising signals’ from Ireland
The pound began its recovery on Thursday when Brexit talks between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Mr Varadkar sparked some initial optimism, with both...
Robert De Niro health: The actor’s life-threatening cancer diagnosis – what...
Robert De Niro, 76, is a Hollywood heavyweight. He is well known for his work with film director Martin Scorsese over the years. He...
Sweden and Denmark say NO to Macron’s demands for cash for...
Emmanuel Macron wanted a big pot of cash known as the Budgetary Instrument for Convergence and Competitiveness (BICC) to support reforms in eurozone countries...
Windows 10’s newest update is causing even more problems for Microsoft...
Microsoft released its KB4517389 cumulative patch for Windows 10 earlier this week designed to beef up the security of user PCs.In particular, the update...
Freddie Mercury: How Mary Austin made Queen star’s greatest dream come...
"Every person who makes a lot of money has a dream they want to carry out." Freddie certainly made a lot of money and...
Pound US dollar exchange rate: GBP/USD soars by 1.9 percent on...
The Pound surged against many of its competitors today on renewed hopes of a possible Brexit deal ahead of the October 31 deadline. Donald Tusk,...
Own a luxury new home build property for less than £43,000 – why...
A new-build property for sale in Luton has been listed on Zoopla for just £42,875.Listed by Taylors Estate Agent in Leagrave, the gorgeous property...
Meteorites spotted flaming across the sky in stunning moments caught on...
The footage from Asia Wire shows six different sightings of meteorites flaming across the sky. One clip from a car driving on a motorway...
Putin turns on Erdogan as Russian leader doubts Turkey’s ability to...
The Russian President doubted whether Erdogan's forces could keep a lid on the situation that has up until now been the responsibility of Washington....
BT customers offered radical upgrade today and it will boost your...
BT customers are being offered a radical upgrade from today and it's set to transform the way you use your smartphone.The telecoms giant has...
Fortnite new map LEAKED: Chapter 2 revealed ahead of Season 11...
The Fortnite Season 11 map has leaked ahead of the Season 10 in-game event.According to a new leak on the Italian app store, Epic...
Breaking Bad reaction: What do fans and critics think of El...
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie has finally hit our TV screens - and some US cinemas. Fans have been desperately waiting for this...
Pound to euro latest: Pound rockets against euro and dollar after...
The pound surged against the euro and the dollar on Thursday evening and Friday morning as hope grow that Britain will secure a Brexit...
Heart attack: The sign in your mouth that could increase your...
Heart attack happens when a blockage in a person’s coronary artery causes part of their heart muscle to be starved of blood and oxygen....
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s daughter finally reunited with father in tear-jerking moment
Gabriella Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrived back in the UK last night after having spent three and a half years livng with her grandparents in Iran. For...
BRITAIN IS GOING TO THE MOON! Space tech firm will have...
Spacebit - a London-based startup - plans to launch its robotic “crawler” to the moon by 2021, following in the footsteps of the US,...
Samsung will PAY YOU to use this new Galaxy S10 feature
Samsung has announced a new feature dubbed Samsung Pay Cash. This virtual card wallet will compliment its existing tap-to-pay system, Samsung Pay.While the latter...
PS5 release date update: One of the best Xbox features is...
PS5 fans have been delivered big news about the PS4 successor this week, with Sony dropping a major update about the PlayStation 5.The PS5...
GTA 6 release date news: Major Grand Theft Auto update for...
GTA 6 release date news begins with what could be a big boost for PlayStation and Xbox gamers looking forward to the next Grand...