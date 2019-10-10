DON'T MISS
Own a luxury new home build property for less than £43,000 – why is it so...
A new-build property for sale in Luton has been listed on Zoopla for just £42,875.Listed by Taylors Estate Agent in Leagrave, the gorgeous property...
Meteorites spotted flaming across the sky in stunning moments caught on camera – WATCH
The footage from Asia Wire shows six different sightings of meteorites flaming across the sky. One clip from a car driving on a motorway...
The dangers of eating too much restaurant food
The model is talking about booking her latest gig, modeling WordPress underwear in the brand latest Perfectly Fit campaign, which was shot by Lachian...
Moon landing: Why Neil Armstrong was ‘restless’ – deGrasse Tyson makes...
On July 20, 1969, NASA completed the seemingly impossible Apollo 11 mission to put the first two men - Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin - on...
Pound Euro exchange rate: GBP/EUR soars on ‘promising signals’ from Ireland
The pound began its recovery on Thursday when Brexit talks between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Mr Varadkar sparked some initial optimism, with both...
Robert De Niro health: The actor’s life-threatening cancer diagnosis – what...
Robert De Niro, 76, is a Hollywood heavyweight. He is well known for his work with film director Martin Scorsese over the years. He...
Sweden and Denmark say NO to Macron’s demands for cash for...
Emmanuel Macron wanted a big pot of cash known as the Budgetary Instrument for Convergence and Competitiveness (BICC) to support reforms in eurozone countries...
Windows 10’s newest update is causing even more problems for Microsoft...
Microsoft released its KB4517389 cumulative patch for Windows 10 earlier this week designed to beef up the security of user PCs.In particular, the update...
Freddie Mercury: How Mary Austin made Queen star’s greatest dream come...
"Every person who makes a lot of money has a dream they want to carry out." Freddie certainly made a lot of money and...
Pound US dollar exchange rate: GBP/USD soars by 1.9 percent on...
The Pound surged against many of its competitors today on renewed hopes of a possible Brexit deal ahead of the October 31 deadline. Donald Tusk,...
Putin turns on Erdogan as Russian leader doubts Turkey’s ability to...
The Russian President doubted whether Erdogan's forces could keep a lid on the situation that has up until now been the responsibility of Washington....