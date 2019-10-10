LATEST ARTICLES

Science

Moon landing: Why Neil Armstrong was ‘restless’ – deGrasse Tyson makes...

On July 20, 1969, NASA completed the seemingly impossible Apollo 11 mission to put the first two men - Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin - on...
Business

Pound Euro exchange rate: GBP/EUR soars on ‘promising signals’ from Ireland

The pound began its recovery on Thursday when Brexit talks between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Mr Varadkar sparked some initial optimism, with both...
Lifestyle

Robert De Niro health: The actor’s life-threatening cancer diagnosis – what...

Robert De Niro, 76, is a Hollywood heavyweight. He is well known for his work with film director Martin Scorsese over the years. He...
World

Sweden and Denmark say NO to Macron’s demands for cash for...

Emmanuel Macron wanted a big pot of cash known as the Budgetary Instrument for Convergence and Competitiveness (BICC) to support reforms in eurozone countries...
Tech

Windows 10’s newest update is causing even more problems for Microsoft...

Microsoft released its KB4517389 cumulative patch for Windows 10 earlier this week designed to beef up the security of user PCs.In particular, the update...
Entertainment

Freddie Mercury: How Mary Austin made Queen star’s greatest dream come...

"Every person who makes a lot of money has a dream they want to carry out." Freddie certainly made a lot of money and...
Business

Pound US dollar exchange rate: GBP/USD soars by 1.9 percent on...

The Pound surged against many of its competitors today on renewed hopes of a possible Brexit deal ahead of the October 31 deadline. Donald Tusk,...
Lifestyle

Own a luxury new home build property for less than £43,000 – why...

A new-build property for sale in Luton has been listed on Zoopla for just £42,875.Listed by Taylors Estate Agent in Leagrave, the gorgeous property...
Science

Meteorites spotted flaming across the sky in stunning moments caught on...

The footage from Asia Wire shows six different sightings of meteorites flaming across the sky. One clip from a car driving on a motorway...
World

Putin turns on Erdogan as Russian leader doubts Turkey’s ability to...

The Russian President doubted whether Erdogan's forces could keep a lid on the situation that has up until now been the responsibility of Washington....
