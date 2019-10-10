Trending Now
Star Wars 9 theory: ‘Palpatine is one of the Knights of...
Palpatine is back for Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, but how? There have been all kinds of theories out there, but...
Robert De Niro health: The actor’s life-threatening cancer diagnosis – what...
Robert De Niro, 76, is a Hollywood heavyweight. He is well known for his work with film director Martin Scorsese over the years. He...
WORD CUP 2016
Stomach pain and bloating could be a sign of this chronic condition – when to see your GP
Stomach pain and bloating are considered normal after eating. Carbonated drinks release air as they...
Yellowstone volcano: USGS admits ‘rare’ eruption stunned scientists – ‘Extraordinary!’
The Yellowstone caldera gets its chilling label as a supervolcano due to its capability to inflict...
Moogle Corp: Company you might be working for
The model is talking about booking her latest gig, modeling WordPress underwear in the brand...
WRC Rally Cup
Erdogan orders EU to allow his invasion or he will open doors to 3.6 million migrants
Turkey’s President Erdogan has threatened to send 3.6million refugees to the continent if the invasion...
The hand rail is going a little faster than the moving sidewalk.
The model is talking about booking her latest gig, modeling WordPress underwear in the brand...
Meghan Markle: Thrifty Duchess wears £25 red tassel earrings on South Africa royal tour
Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, 35, stunned the world with her fashion choices during the...
SPORT NEWS
CYCLING TOUR
Winter storm could bring up to 2 feet of snow to central and western...
Doyle Rice. USA TODAYA "potentially historic" winter storm will slam the north-central USA over the next few days with up to 2 feet of snow possible in...
Experiencing the new Oculus Rift VR headset
The model is talking about booking her latest gig, modeling WordPress underwear in the brand latest Perfectly Fit campaign, which was shot by Lachian...
7 unique egg decorating ideas for you to try this Easter
The model is talking about booking her latest gig, modeling WordPress underwear in the brand latest Perfectly Fit campaign, which was shot by Lachian...
DVLA: More driving licences are revoked for dementia than any other health reason
The shocking news comes just weeks after it was revaled one third of a million driving licences are revoked for medical reasons over the...
Breaking Bad El Camino: How did Breaking Bad end ahead of the new movie?
Breaking Bad was a phenomenon that took over the world’s TV sets. While it was on, Breaking Bad won major awards, broke records and...
TENNIS
Beginner: Are you stuck in programming should not do
The model is talking about booking her latest gig, modeling WordPress underwear in the brand latest Perfectly Fit campaign, which was shot by Lachian...
Audio Tour App Detour Steers You Away from the Typical Tourist...
The model is talking about booking her latest gig, modeling WordPress underwear in the brand latest Perfectly Fit campaign, which was shot by Lachian...
LATEST ARTICLES
Moon landing: Why Neil Armstrong was ‘restless’ – deGrasse Tyson makes Apollo 11 claim
On July 20, 1969, NASA completed the seemingly impossible Apollo 11 mission to put the first two men - Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin - on the Moon. Armstrong made history, jumping off the lunar lander Eagle...
Pound Euro exchange rate: GBP/EUR soars on ‘promising signals’ from Ireland
The pound began its recovery on Thursday when Brexit talks between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Mr Varadkar sparked some initial optimism, with both leaders agreeing they could see “a pathway to a possible...
Robert De Niro health: The actor’s life-threatening cancer diagnosis – what was it?
Robert De Niro, 76, is a Hollywood heavyweight. He is well known for his work with film director Martin Scorsese over the years. He is currently starring in Scorsese’s The Irishman. What fans might...
Sweden and Denmark say NO to Macron’s demands for cash for scheme they will...
Emmanuel Macron wanted a big pot of cash known as the Budgetary Instrument for Convergence and Competitiveness (BICC) to support reforms in eurozone countries and ultimately help absorb sudden economic shocks to the single...
Windows 10’s newest update is causing even more problems for Microsoft fans
Microsoft released its KB4517389 cumulative patch for Windows 10 earlier this week designed to beef up the security of user PCs.In particular, the update focuses on upgrading the defences to Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge...
Freddie Mercury: How Mary Austin made Queen star’s greatest dream come true
"Every person who makes a lot of money has a dream they want to carry out." Freddie certainly made a lot of money and he was open about how much he also enjoyed spending...
Pound US dollar exchange rate: GBP/USD soars by 1.9 percent on UK-EU Brexit breakthrough
The Pound surged against many of its competitors today on renewed hopes of a possible Brexit deal ahead of the October 31 deadline. Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, was optimistically cautious: “Of...
Own a luxury new home build property for less than £43,000 – why is it so...
A new-build property for sale in Luton has been listed on Zoopla for just £42,875.Listed by Taylors Estate Agent in Leagrave, the gorgeous property is in a prime location, with a choice of two rail...
Meteorites spotted flaming across the sky in stunning moments caught on camera – WATCH
The footage from Asia Wire shows six different sightings of meteorites flaming across the sky. One clip from a car driving on a motorway shows bright meteorites suddenly blaze across the night sky before...
Putin turns on Erdogan as Russian leader doubts Turkey’s ability to control ISIS prisoners
The Russian President doubted whether Erdogan's forces could keep a lid on the situation that has up until now been the responsibility of Washington. He said while on a state visit to Turkmenistan: “I’m...