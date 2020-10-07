Home Health House Democrats seek to block funds for 'defeat despair' Covid ads
Health

House Democrats seek to block funds for 'defeat despair' Covid ads

0

By Dan Diamond

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) authored a bill that would prevent HHS from using taxpayer dollars on certain coronavirus ads. | Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

House Democrats overseeing the Trump administration’s coronavirus response will introduce a largely symbolic bill intended to limit the administration’s ability to spend federal funds on certain coronavirus-related advertisements before the election, according to a draft shared first with POLITICO.

The Defeat Pandemic Propaganda Act of 2020 is authored by Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), joined by Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y), Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) and Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.). The Democrats’ bill would bar HHS from using taxpayer funds on an ad campaign to “positively influence public perception regarding the Covid–19 pandemic,” specifically distort any facts or encourage risky behaviors amid the outbreak.

“[F]ederally-funded advertisements meant to cast the situation in a positive light or suggest there is no longer a need to take public health precautions would be wholly unethical, especially in the weeks before a presidential election,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement. A spokesperson for Krishnamoorthi acknowledged the difficulty of moving such legislation forward in a split Congress weeks before the election.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTesco profits surge as online orders double
Next articleDavid Lee Roth Mourns Eddie Van Halen With Moving Tribute: ‘What A Long Great Trip It’s Been’

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

The nutritional deficiency linked to hair loss exposed – and how to reverse it

0
If you're hair is feeling more sparse on top lately, it could be due to a vitamin deficiency. Find out here what you can...
Read more
Health

HHS whistleblower Rick Bright resigns from government

0
By Dan Diamond “We can confirm that Dr. Bright has resigned, effective today,” an NIH spokesperson said, adding that the agency “does not discuss personnel...
Read more
Health

Fauci: There could be 300,000 to 400,000 Covid deaths unless precautions taken

0
By Matthew Choi Fauci added that a vaccine likely won't be widely available until next summer or fall. That timeline is in line with a...
Read more
Health

SAD: How to cope if you're struggling from SAD

0
Get outside Even if the weather is a bit dreary, it’s really important to step outside. Dr Ramlakhan said: “ Exposure to sunlight increases the brain’s...
Read more
Health

The best natural treatment to relieve your eczema symptoms at home

0
Eczema is a long-term condition that causes the skin to become dry, itchy, red and cracked, according to the NHS. But, regularly using lavender...
Read more
Health

Eddie Van Halen dead: Guitarist dies after throat cancer battle – symptoms you should know

0
There's no definitive way to prevent throat cancer from ever developing. But making just a few lifestyle changes could help to lower your risk of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

A Global Data Effort Probes Whether Covid Causes Diabetes

Science 0
Megan Molteni Take for example, three men who showed up at a hospital in the northern part of India weak, feverish, and without any history...
Read more

Nintendo Direct Treehouse event LIVE: A must-watch for Legend of Zelda fans

Entertainment 0
Nintendo Switch fans should tune in to a special Direct conference later today (October 7), as Treehouse Live makes a return. The upcoming Nintendo Treehouse...
Read more

Asda, Aldi, Lidl and Waitrose issue urgent food recalls including salmonella warning

Lifestyle 0
Asda Ahmed Mango Pickle in Oil P & B (Foods) Ltd has recalled food items as they contain mustard that is not mentioned on the label. This...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: