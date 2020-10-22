House Hunting in Scotland: Vintage Mansion Meets Modern Style for $2 Million

A Three-Bedroom House With Modern Embellishments

$ 2.1 MILLION (1.6 MILLION BRITISH POUNDS)

This three-bedroom home is nestled in the center of Pencaitland, a village about 12 miles east of Edinburgh, the Scottish capital. Originally the south wing of a 17th-century mansion house on a vast estate, the 3,395-square-foot house now occupies a 1.35-acre lot and was fully renovated by the current owners in 2005, said Jamie Macnab, director of country house sales at Savills, which has the listing.

The renovation included the conversion of a former brew house and ice house on the property into entertainment spaces, and the addition of two glassed-in garden rooms.

The property’s original front gates open onto a tree-lined gravel drive that leads to a parking area. The main entrance opens directly into the combined kitchen, living and dining space, a configuration the owners created by removing some of the building’s original interior walls, Mr. Macnab said.