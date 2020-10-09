How Airbnb Lets You Experience K-Pop Dance Classes and Scottish Sheep—Without Leaving Your House

FITNESS CLASSES, cooking courses and the world of work quickly adapted to the online format. Now travel is following suit. Those of us still reticent to hop on an airplane can find a growing array of diverting, sophisticated ways to see the world virtually—care of Airbnb, Atlas Obscura and independent and local outfitters. Some are geared toward children but others adopt a decidedly adult point of view, focusing on, say, birding or the art of taxidermy. These online tours and excursions can infuse some variety into gloomy Zoom-y days. What’s more, the experience can be transporting, spiritually refreshing, easy on the wallet, and surprisingly social: Small communities pop up around the courses and friends are made. Care to learn how to dance like a Korean pop sensation? Follow in the footsteps of a Czech plague doctor? Almost all is possible.

Around-the-world ticket

Airbnb Experiences, a four-year-old service on Airbnb that links travelers with everything from concerts to city tours, has now become a portal through which many small and local operators are offering their virtual services. Trips include a one-hour virtual excursion to a farm in Scotland to meet, greet and meditate with the resident sheep (and a yoga instructor). Alternatively, you might opt to take a K-Pop dance class in South Korea or walk in the footsteps of an 18th-century medic in Prague. Local hosts use a mix of prerecorded video (often movie-quality), live narration and chat to make the experience fresh. From $ 1—$ 75 a person, airbnb.com

A forest bath

Duncan Murdoch, a certified forest bathing expert, takes viewers on guided walks through wooded landscapes all over Vermont. Online courses teach people how to take their own therapeutic stroll closer to home and for those who need specific encouragement, Mr. Murdoch will video chat and text you during your walk in real time. natureconnectionguide.com/forest-therapy-programs

Fall finds

The online offerings from Atlas Obscura—the educational and literary outfit that focuses on offbeat sites, tours and events—are suitably quirky. You can enroll in a four-part live interaction course all about foraging and ancient fall rituals like the Celtic festival Samhain. And for lovers of all things creepy and Halloween, the site also offers taxidermy classes with Allis Markham, an improbably glamorous taxidermist based in Los Angeles. From $ 60 per device, atlasobscura.com

