How get rid of visceral fat: Best exercise to lose the dangerous fat according to experts

As many grow older, so their proportion of fat to body weight tends to increase. These extra pounds often get stored in the middle section. As the waist line grows, so do the health risks increase. Visceral fat has been linked to metabolic disturbances and increased risk for cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Fat accumulated in the lower body is subcutaneous fat, while fat in the abdominal area is largely visceral. There is an exercise that has been proven to help lose belly and visceral fat.
Harvard Health said: “As the evidence against abdominal fat mounts, researchers and clinicians are trying to measure it, correlate it with health risks and monitor changes that occur with age and overall weight gain or loss.
“Research suggests that fat cells, particularly abdominal fat calls, are biologically active.
“It’s appropriate to think of fat as an endocrine organ or gland, producing hormones and other substances that can profoundly affect our health.”
When it comes to losing visceral fat, most agree that diet and exercise is key, however, there is a certain type of exercise that has been proven to help rid the body of visceral fat.
Diet is critical for helping one lose fat. One should pay attention to portion size and emphasise complex carbohydrates such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains and lean protein over simple carbohydrates such as white bread, refined-grain pasta and sugary drinks.
When it comes to exercising, regular moderate-intensity physical activity for at least 30 minutes a day will help control body weight and lose belly fat.
What is the best exercise to lose visceral fat?
Harvard Health said: “Strength training may also help fight abdominal fat.
“Exercising using weights and spot exercising, such as sit-ups, can tighten abdominal muscles.”
Muscle Evo added: “Visceral fat is not hard to lose, it’s usually a lot easier to lose than fat stored in other parts of your body.
“Contrary to popular belief, getting rid of the fat from your belly doesn’t have to involve any cardio at all.
“In fact, simply eating fewer calories each day and lifting weights three times a week for half an hour has been shown to reduce visceral fat by a whopping 40 percent.”