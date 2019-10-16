How Kate and William’s romance is ‘intense as it was in the early days of their marriage’

Kate Middleton and Prince William are keeping the flame of love alive, according to one expert. They have important jobs as royals and three children to look after, yet their pair’s romance is still “intense”. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are without their three children in Pakistan, where they are touring on behalf of the Royal Family. What does a body language expert make of the pair?

Kate and her husband, who she met at university, have been all smiles and giggles on this tour. Body language expert Judi James said: “Kate looks authentically happy and even healthy here, laughing in what appears to be delight and often sharing moments of affection and humour with William that suggest a relaxed friendship and affection. “Their subconscious mirroring is as intense as it was in the early days of their marriage, showing a like-minded approach and sense of purpose. “Their ‘pinging’ smiles and laughter suggest they feed off one another in terms of both support and fun.” Kate met Prince William when they both attended St Andrew’s university.

They were first friends, before the relationship grew into something else. The pair lived together in the second year of university and were together for eight years before they eventually married. Kate and William have three children currently, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Louis, one. Kate Middleton pregnancy rumours are swirling once again as the Duchess took a doctor on her trip to Pakistan. But what does our body language expert make of this speculation?

Judi said: “None of (Kate’s) outfits so far seem to have made an concession for even the trace of a baby bump and knowing how badly she suffers with morning sickness when she is pregnant it would be very surprising if she did take on a tour as important as this during the early stages of a pregnancy.” Although Kate Middleton is often touching her midriff, the clue as to why may lie with William, rather than a fourth baby on the way. “Kate is often seen touching her stomach area so this is a less reliable ‘tell’ than it might be with many women,” Judi explained. “As we can see in these poses too, it’s a gesture that William uses a lot and Kate might just be mirroring him in a gesture of rapport. “There are clues that might suggest Kate could be pregnant but the timing would make it surprising!” How did Kate Middleton become a royal? Early life Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was born on 9 January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, England. She was born to Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight dispatcher and air hostess. The couple founded a party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 1987 – now estimated to be worth £30 million. Kate has a younger sister Pippa Matthews, 34, and a younger brother James Middleton, 31. Education Kate and her family moved to Amman, Jordan, in 1984, where the future Duchess was educated at an English-speaking nursery school. After moving back to Berkshire the family sent Kate to private school, St Andrews School. She went on to briefly study at Downe House before moving onto Marlborough College where she boarded. For university the young Kate attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Here she was awarded an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in history of art. Relationship with Prince William Kate met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrews, and both living in St Salvator’s Hall. Famously, William reportedly took a fancy to Kate after she wore a see-through dress during a fashion show. In 2003 the couple began dating and lived together during their second year of university. The couple split in April 2007, however, in October they were back together. Wedding Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring in October 2010. The couple were holidaying in Kenya at the time. On 29 April 2011 they married at Westminster Abbey with a whopping 26 million watching the event live. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress worth a reported £250,000 on the big day. Kate assumed the title “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge” and also become the Duchess of Cambridge on the day.

