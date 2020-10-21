By

Thousands of new cases are being reported daily throughout the UK, with the death toll now beginning to creep up after a summer of relative respite. All four nations of the UK have now taking precaution with added measures on everyday freedoms following a huge surge in cases – and self isolation is now a legal requirement in England, meaning you could face punishment if you don’t do your part.

England in particular is suffering from a large increase in cases, with a new tiered system in place to rank the severity of cases. Wales has now introduced a fire-break lockdown for two weeks in an effort to stymie cases. Northern Ireland has also implemented a quasi-lockdown, with schools closed and pubs forced to close. Scotland also has harsh measures in place in areas like Glasgow and Edinburgh which are currently recording the highest number of cases across the border.

How long do you have to self isolate if you have been in contact with someone with COVID?

Self isolation: When you are self isolating, you must not leave your home

The NHS website says you must self isolate immediately if: • you have any symptoms of coronavirus (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) • you've tested positive for coronavirus • you live with someone who has symptoms or has tested positive • someone in your support bubble has symptoms or has tested positive • you're told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace or the NHS COVID-19 app • you arrive in the UK from a country with a high coronavirus risk

Self isolation: You should get tested if you think you have coronavirus

What can I do in self isolation? When you are self isolating, you must not leave your home or have any visitors over to the house unless it is for essential care. You should not go to shops or go out to exercise – if you need essential items like food and medicine, you must ask someone else to get them for you. It is a legal requirement to self isolate if you test positive or are told by the NHS Test and Test system that you must do so. You will be fined if you choose to ignore the advice to do so.

How long do I need to self isolate for? If you are told to self isolate you must self isolate for 14 days. Even if you do not develop symptoms, you must continue through the 14 day period. Once you are told to self isolate you must begin the period immediately – you must not make a last trip to the shop or finish any errands prior to beginning the period.

Self isolation: If you are told to self isolate you must self isolate for 14 days

Police now have access to those who have been told to self isolate. Police forces will be able to access information about people “on a case-by-case” basis, so they can learn whether an individual has been told to self-isolate, the Department of Health and Social Care has said. People who fail to self-isolate “without reasonable justification” could have their name, address and contact details passed to their local authority and then to the police. Those who fail to do so face fines starting at £1,000, while repeat offenders or those committing serious breaches could receive fines of up to £10,000.