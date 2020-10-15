Home Sports How Melvin Gordon's DUI charge, Phillip Lindsay's injury return changes Broncos' backfield
How Melvin Gordon's DUI charge, Phillip Lindsay's injury return changes Broncos' backfield

Dan Bernstein

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon could be suspended after being cited for driving under the influence Tuesday in Denver.

Gordon, who was also allegedly speeding, will appear in court on Nov. 13.

Gordon’s legal trouble may lead to a significant shift in the Broncos’ rushing attack this weekend against the Patriots, and perhaps in the weeks thereafter. Phillip Lindsay is expected to return for the New England matchup after injuring his toe in Week 1. Lindsay, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher, would likely receive a significant workload and chance to carve a greater long-term role.

Gordon did not practice on Wednesday.

“(We’ll) talk to the league, get all the facts in order, before we make a decision about what we’re going to do and weigh the differences between what the mandated league punishment will be and anything we want to do in addition to that,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio told reporters of Gordon.

MORE: Le’Veon Bell’s depressing timeline in NY

Lindsay’s slight build has kept him from being a high-volume back through the first two years of his career. He’s rushed more than 20 times in a game just once.

His efficiency, though, makes him a stat producer even if his runs between the tackles are limited. He’s averaged almost 1 yard per carry more than Gordon in his career (4.9 to 4).

Lindsay should have the benefit of Drew Lock under center against the Patriots, which would theoretically open running lanes by keeping members of New England’s secondary from cheating toward the line of scrimmage. Lock sustained a rotator cuff strain in Week 2 but was a full practice participant on Wednesday.

Lindsay has never faced the Patriots.

