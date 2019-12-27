How 'most devastating volcano eruption' triggered horrific 'year without summer'

Earth suffered the “Year Without Summer” after a deadly volcano eruption killed thousands and triggered damaging ramifications across the planet. Around 70,000 people are thought to have been killed after Mount Tambora in Indonesia erupted in April, 1815.

Writing in ‘What Does Rain Smell Like?’ Meteorologists Simon King and Clare Nasir discussed computer models of how the climate could be impacted by nuclear warfare. In explaining the validity behind computer models of the impacts to the climate, the pair revealed how the “most devastating” volcano eruption in recorded history, at the time of the eruption, had a massive impact on the planet. The weather forecasters outlined how scientists have been recording volcano eruptions for centuries, before explaining the “Year Without Summer”. They said: “While estimates vary, the death toll was said to be around 70,000.

“With a huge amount of ash being pumped into the atmosphere and transported around Earth, it had a significant impact on the climate. “By the following year, the global temperature had dropped by 0.4C-0.7C and while that doesn’t sound like a lot, it had an enormous impact and was known as the Year Without Summer.” The pair explain how the massive eruption caused an “agricultural disaster” that triggered “major food shortages across the Northern Hemisphere”. The book also outlines why the natural disaster had such a detrimental impact on the climate, and how similar conditions could be created by a nuclear war. READ MORE: New Zealand volcano: Police plan to risk lives with recovery of bodies

The eruption is widely thought to have been the loudest sound as the explosions triggered giant tsunamis, killing more than 30,000 people. Indonesia is situated on the so-called ‘Ring of Fire’, an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. Also among some of the biggest volcano eruptions is Pelee, on the French island of Martinique, which erupted in 1902. Ruiz in Columbia, which erupted in 1985, killing more than 25,000 people. And, Unzen in Japan in 1792, which is believed to have triggered a landslide and tsunami.