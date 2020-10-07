How Sofia Richie and Kourtney K Feel About Scott Disick With Bella Banos

Dory Jackson

A penny for their thoughts. Scott Disick has recently sparked dating rumors with his former flame Bella Banos, but how do his exes Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian feel about it?

“Sofia isn’t happy that Scott was photographed out with Bella,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They are both trying to move on and do their own things, but it’s been somewhat difficult.”

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old Poosh founder isn’t placing too much focus on her ex’s dating life. “Kourtney is sort of ignoring Scott being out with Bella, for now,” the insider shares. “She knows that sometimes he can be all over the place. But as long as he continues to still be a good dad, that’s all she cares about.”

The source adds that Kardashian “feels for Sofia, because Scott put her through hell and she knows how he can be and how tough the situation can be.”

On October 1, the 37-year-old Flip It Like Disick star was seen leaving Nobu in Malibu with Banos. Disick and the 24-year-old model were first linked in 2017 after he was caught with a woman in his Costa Rican hotel room during a family vacation.

In September 2017, Us broke the news of his relationship with Richie. That same month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made his relationship with the 22-year-old model Instagram official.

Us confirmed in May that Disick and Richie had called it quits after nearly three years together. The split followed Disick’s brief stint in rehab, where he sought treatment for past trauma. He checked out of the facility shortly after entering when news of his attendance was leaked.

Disick and Richie briefly reconciled this summer only to split for good in August. Earlier this month, the fashion designer unfollowed the Talentless cofounder on Instagram in the wake of his rumored romance with Banos.

Disick shares children Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, with Kardashian. The former couple dated on and off from 2006 to 2015.

Following his May breakup with Richie, Scott and Kardashian have spent more time together, including during a family trip to Utah. A source told Us in June that Disick is “so happy” that the former pair “get along so well” despite their split.

“It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them,” the insider said. “They are really like best friends.”

