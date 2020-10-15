Home Science How to Build a Spacecraft to Save the World
Science

How to Build a Spacecraft to Save the World

0

Daniel Oberhaus

The little we already know about Didymos and Dimorphos is thanks to observations done by ground-based optical and radio telescopes. In fact, the only way astronomers can tell Didymos even has a moon is because its brightness dims at regular intervals, suggesting that there is an object in orbit around it. “Much of what we know about the Didymos system comes from observations in 2003,” says Cristina Thomas, an astronomer at Northern Arizona University and the leader of DART’s observation working group. “The Didymos system has an observing window approximately every two years, and once DART was an idea, we started observing Didymos regularly.”

DART traces its origins to Don Quijote, an asteroid impactor proposed by the European Space Agency in the early 2000s. The idea was to send out two spacecraft—one to hit an asteroid while the other watched—and study how the strike changed the asteroid’s trajectory around the sun. ESA officials ultimately determined that the mission would be too expensive and killed the idea. But a few years later, the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine, which sets priorities for various scientific disciplines, published a report that strongly recommended an impactor mission. The question was how to lower the cost.

Andy Cheng, now the chief scientist at the Applied Physics Laboratory and one of the lead investigators on the DART mission, was working out one morning shortly after the report was published when he hit on a way to crash into an asteroid on the cheap. “The idea came to me that we should do this at a binary asteroid, because then you wouldn’t need a second spacecraft to measure the deflection,” says Cheng. “You could do it from Earth with ground-based telescopes.”

All that was needed was a target. There aren’t many double asteroids floating around, and only a few of those pass close enough to Earth to be observed by ground-based telescopes while a spacecraft rams into them. Fewer still are small enough that a spacecraft could make a noticeable difference in their orbit. By the time Cheng and his crew had whittled down the list of possible targets, there were only two viable options—and one of them was Didymos. “It was by far the best choice,” says Cheng. So he and a small group put together a proposal and pitched the idea to NASA in late 2011. It didn’t take long for the agency to bite. By 2012, DART was officially on the books.

Once Didymos was selected as a target, astronomers began observing the asteroid system when it came around every two years. “We realized that we needed to understand the pre-impact system as well as we could before we changed it forever,” says Rivkin. The first Didymos observation campaign since 2003 began in 2015 and has occurred every two years since.

Based on previous observations, astronomers know that Dimorphos orbits Didymos about once every 12 hours and is about 500 feet wide. But beyond that, it’s a mystery. Before Didymos became the DART target, there just wasn’t that much of a reason to keep an eye on it, because it didn’t pose much of a threat to Earth—at least not for the foreseeable future. “We don’t know what Dimorphos looks like at all,” says Adams. “We’ve only seen Didymos.”

So how do you plan a mission to crash into an asteroid when you don’t even know what it looks like? Simulations—and lots of them. The most important unknowns for the DART team to model before launch are the shape of Dimorphos and its composition, since these factors play a huge role in determining how the spacecraft’s impact will affect its trajectory. An asteroid shaped like a dog bone, for example, will react differently than a spherical asteroid, and it will also be harder for the spacecraft to identify and hit its exact center. Evidence suggests that many asteroids aren’t solid but are actually big rubble piles held together by the gravity of their individual rocks. The size and distribution of these rocks will determine the effects of DART’s impact, since the rocks near the crash site will blow off into space. When they push off the asteroid, they will further increase the change in the asteroid’s trajectory.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSpider-Man 3 release date, cast, trailer, plot – all about new MCU movie
Next articlePrime Day 2020 Is Over: Here Are the 33 Best Remaining Deals

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Experts Watch in Horror as 2 Dead Satellites Are on Track For a Potential Collision

0
Michelle Starr For the second time this year, experts can only watch and wait as two large objects close in on a potential collision course...
Read more
Science

Chilling Report Suggests 1 Out of 5 Countries Could Be Headed For Ecosystem Collapse

0
Carly Cassella The world's wealth is built on our planet's natural ecosystems, and if those collapse, so too might our global economy, experts warn. A new...
Read more
Science

What happens when you die: The process your brain goes through after death

0
Near death experiences (NDEs) are a common phenomenon with survivors often saying they have seen a bright light at the end of a tunnel,...
Read more
Science

The Moon May Have Shielded Early Earth From The Sun, Protecting Our Atmosphere

0
Michelle Starr The early Earth would not have been a good place to be hanging out. First, around 4.5 billion years ago when Earth was just...
Read more
Science

Penis Bones Could Be Scooping Out The Sperm of Competitors in Some Animals

0
Carly Cassella The 'penis bone', or the baculum, is one of the most mysterious structures in mammal biology. To this day, no one really knows...
Read more
Science

Egypt archaeology: Unearthed wall reliefs expose Israel’s greatest enemy

0
Egypt archaeology: The Philistines were an ancient people who inhabited the southern coast of what was once known as Canaan. The Philistines occupied the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Colin Jost Reveals Details About Wedding To Scarlett Johansson: Michael Che Will ‘Object’

Celebrity 0
Samantha Wilson When Michael Che inevitably ‘makes a scene’ at his wedding, Colin Jost is down for it! The ‘SNL’ star said in a new...
Read more

Prime Day 2020 Is Over: Here Are the 33 Best Remaining Deals

Tech 0
Gear Team Prime Day 2020 is over. We hope you were able to find useful discounts among the laptops, rice cookers, TVs, and other great...
Read more

How to Build a Spacecraft to Save the World

Science 0
Daniel Oberhaus The little we already know about Didymos and Dimorphos is thanks to observations done by ground-based optical and radio telescopes. In fact, the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: