How to Celebrate Halloween From Your Car

From “Christine” to “Crash!,” the killer car movie is a hallowed horror subgenre. Pick your vehicle — bulldozer, hearse, big rig — and there’s a scary movie about it.

But this Halloween, cars are here to save, not destroy. Coronavirus restrictions like masks and social distancing have forced attractions to reimagine in-person frights. The demons and ghouls who usually stalk narrow corridors of a spooky mansion will lurk at outdoor drive-through experiences, delivering gotcha scares at windshields and in rearview mirrors. At drive-in movie theaters, which are experiencing a golden age this year, people can scream from the safety of their own vehicles, with little worry about virus exposure from other viewers. And car-based activities are good news for people with disabilities, who are often shut out from traditional haunted houses.

Here are six places around the country to get your Halloween scares from behind the wheel.

FILM SCREENINGS

Lehighton, Pa.

(Ongoing)

Open since 1949, this single-screen drive-in theater outside Allentown, Pa. — lovingly profiled in the 2019 documentary “At the Drive-In” — is for students and fans of old-school moviemaking. The venue uses 1940s-era Simplex E-7 twin projectors, manned by an actual projectionist, to show movies on a massive screen. According to Virgil Cardamone, who curates the films, the Mahoning is the country’s only remaining exclusively 35 mm drive-in movie theater, where scratchy prints are prized.