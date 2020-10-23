How to clean a carpet by hand

By

Ammonia will get rid of most stains if you mix about 10ml of the stuff with a teaspoon of washing powder and 500ml of water.

Apply this mixture to the stain and gently rub it with a soft brush before wiping it with a dry cloth.

However, when treating stains, you’ll need to choose your product based on the individual stains.

One of the most common stains is a coffee or tea stain.

Wet a cloth with white vinegar and dampen the stain, then leave it overnight and wash it off with soapy water.

Blood stains and wax stains, on the other hand, only need water.