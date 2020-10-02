Home Lifestyle How to Create a Chic Home Office Out of Random Furniture
Lifestyle

How to Create a Chic Home Office Out of Random Furniture

0
How to Create a Chic Home Office Out of Random Furniture 1

Jason Miller for De La Espada Elliot Desk, from $ 5,395, thefutureperfect.com

By Courtney Lichterman

WHEN THE pandemic struck and forced so many Americans to shun office buildings and embrace the idea of WFH, many of us floundered. Our apartments and bungalows lacked home offices. Kitchen islands were drafted as muffin-crumb-strewn “desks.” Some of us retreated to our beds to curl up with a laptop in ways psychologists might have found troubling.

How to Create a Chic Home Office Out of Random Furniture 2

1960s Mid Century Modern Gerald Thurston Lightolier Lamp, $ 1,800, chairish.com

In many cases, however, Americans rallied, surveyed their homes, found a table here, a lamp there, some vaguely ergonomic chair and turned a corner of a bedroom, or even a garage, into a workspace. As we venture ever deeper into WFH, it’s becoming clear we need to take these ad hoc, mismatched arrangements more seriously, and even strive to make them chic. To play out this scenario—albeit in a rather glamorous way—we asked three designers how they would unify two random pieces that are clearly unintended to work together: this sleek, simple desk (above) and a rather extroverted vintage lamp (left). The secret is to add a mediating element. Here’s what they chose:

DESIGNER 1
How to Create a Chic Home Office Out of Random Furniture 3
Her solution: Lay a rug that features curves.
How to Create a Chic Home Office Out of Random Furniture 4

Los Angeles designer Kimberly Biehl chose a vintage carpet whose pattern softens the ziggurat lines of the midcentury lamp’s Devo-hat shade and nods to its quatrefoil curves. “I really love that swirl!” she said of the rug’s calligraphic detail. Ms. Biehl also noted that its subtle, blue linear element connects to the painted drawer fronts of the desk: “That little line of blue really got me.” Vintage Art Deco Deep Maroon, White and Blue Wool Rug, $ 9,500, dorisleslieblau.com

DESIGNER 2
How to Create a Chic Home Office Out of Random Furniture 5
Her solution: Pull up a shapely wood seat.
How to Create a Chic Home Office Out of Random Furniture 6

The chair that San Francisco designer Noz Nozawa suggested, with its unusual bulbous woodwork, could keep up with the “sculptural impact” of the graphic lamp, she said. The chair’s sensually swollen front legs read like an inverse of the diamond-and-ball geometry in the lamp base. At the same time, the chair’s “solid walnut frame reflects the desk’s natural wood.” Sara Bond Chair, Enea Fiber by Agrippa in Oiled Walnut, $ 3,085, coupdetatsf.com

DESIGNER 3
How to Create a Chic Home Office Out of Random Furniture 7
His solution: Add a less ‘rational’ piece of art.
How to Create a Chic Home Office Out of Random Furniture 8

To New York designer Anthony Dunning’s eyes, these two pieces are rather hard-edge and would benefit from the addition of an expressive but unifying third party—namely this “emotional,” painterly watercolor with conciliatory hues. “The colors of the desk and lamp are present in the painting, helping to marry the two pieces,” he said. Malene Barnett “Makeda” original watercolor, 22 inches by 25 inches, $ 2,500; Prints, from $ 158. malenebarnett.com

The Wall Street Journal is not compensated by retailers listed in its articles as outlets for products. Listed retailers frequently are not the sole retail outlets.

More in Design & Decorating

Copyright ©2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Source:WSJ.com: Lifestyle

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTim Allen Reunites With ‘Home Improvement’ Co-Star Richard Karn & Fans Go Nuts – See Pics
Next articleParscale steps away from Trump campaign as wife denies physical abuse

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

How to sleep: The different sleep stages and experts’ top tips for better sleep

Newslanes - 0
Asked how a person can easily switch off and go to sleep, Nina advises: “The rise in stress levels, reduced sun exposure, and over-exposure...
Read more
Lifestyle

Martin Lewis shares update on £10,000 voucher scheme to spend on property – expert tip

Newslanes - 0
He said: "If you get and qualify for one of those, then you can get up to the same amount for a secondary improvement....
Read more
Lifestyle

Can Books Compete With Netflix? Yes, and Here's Why

Newslanes - 0
TEXT ME Octavia Books in New Orleans now offers curbside pickup, free delivery and live readings online. Photo: Akasha Rabut for The Wall Street JournalBy Haley...
Read more
Lifestyle

Daily horoscope for October 2: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Newslanes - 0
Friday’s horoscope features Venus entering Virgo in the early hours. And the astrological consensus is that love takes on a more meticulous flavour....
Read more
Lifestyle

The Best CBD Brands to Try, From Gummies to Olive Oils

Newslanes - 0
CHEW RIGHT Mona Al-Shaalan, a friend of the creators of Rose Delights, enjoys one of their CBD candies.By Julia Bainbridge Oct. 1, 2020 4:05 pm...
Read more
Lifestyle

High School Senior Successfully Launches Platform to Inspire Young Female Entrepreneurs During COVID

Newslanes - 0
"I am beyond excited about SWEET because it is the first platform of its kind that is directed towards young teenage girls to help...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Is Jamison Crowder playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Broncos-Jets

Sports Newslanes - 0
Matt Lutovsky Jamison Crowder has missed the past two games because of a hamstring injury suffered in practice after his seven-catch, 115-yard opening-game performance, but...
Read more

Parscale steps away from Trump campaign as wife denies physical abuse

US Newslanes - 0
Alex Isenstadt and Gary Fineout Parscale, 44, was demoted as campaign manager in July as the president’s poll numbers cratered. Long one of Trump's closest...
Read more

How to Create a Chic Home Office Out of Random Furniture

Lifestyle Newslanes - 0
Jason Miller for De La Espada Elliot Desk, from $ 5,395, thefutureperfect.comBy Courtney Lichterman Oct. 1, 2020 11:57 am ETWHEN THE pandemic struck and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: