How to decode Trump’s U-turn tweets on Covid stimulus

POLITICO Staff

Tuesday 2:48 p.m.

Before sending the tweet, Trump had spoken by phone with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, one of the top negotiators who had been dealing directly with Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. While it’s unclear what they discussed, McConnell had been struggling to convince Senate Republicans to support a large stimulus package, with many of his members resistant to providing trillions of dollars in new relief money. And after the president tweeted, McConnell told reporters that he supported Trump’s decision.

Yet with just a few weeks before the election, vulnerable Republicans were nervous about facing voters with no deal to show for it. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), two Republicans facing tough reelection battles, both broke with Trump over ending negotiations.

Tuesday 7 p.m.

This was the first reversal by Trump. After the president’s initial announcement, stocks fell sharply, with the Dow Jones industrial average ending down 376 points. And Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that there could be “unnecessary hardship” if Congress and the White House didn’t approve more economic relief. Still, it was a head-scratching about-face from the president.

Tuesday 7:36 p.m.

It didn’t take long for the blame game to start. Pelosi sought at least $ 2.4 trillion in stimulus, an amount she was unwilling to budge from, while Trump wanted no more than $ 1.6 trillion. Earlier in the day, Pelosi suggested that Trump, who was recently hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, was suffering from the side effects of steroids, a treatment for Covid-19. “There are people who thought, who think that steroids have an impact on your thinking. So, I don’t know. I do practice medicine on the side without benefit of diploma, as a mother and a grandmother, but I hadn’t gone into mental health yet.”

Tuesday 9:54 p.m.

Trump appeared willing to negotiate even though, hours earlier, he cut off talks. The airline industry in particular is facing massive layoffs, and on Friday House Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) tried to push through an airline payroll support bill on the House floor via unanimous consent to help struggling airlines. But Republicans essentially blocked the effort.

Tuesday 10:18 p.m.

A previously enacted relief measure provided up to $ 1,200 for individuals, $ 2,400 for couples and an extra $ 500 for children under 17, as long as they qualify. The payments begin phasing out, however for those who make more than $ 75,000, or $ 150,000 for couples. Trump’s tweet appeared to be an effort to stoke excitement among Americans for stimulus checks.

Wednesday 9:11 a.m.

Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday morning also said that the White House was continuing to discuss some sort of limited stimulus, saying “the president [has] already been on the phone this morning talking to Secretary Mnuchin. The secretary and I have been talking about what we could do with stand-alone bills to help airlines, small businesses and the American people, with stimulus checks. So, hopefully, we can convince Speaker Pelosi to do something on a stand-alone basis.” But by that point, Democrats and the White House were no longer talking.

Pelosi on Wednesday also said on “The View” that Trump “saw the political downside of his statement of walking away from the negotiations.”

“It’s hard to see any clear, sane path in anything that he’s doing,” she said.

