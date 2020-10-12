How to get rid of a headache: Avoiding these types of food could help to reduce symptoms

In a study published in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, histamine-free diet in supporting treatment for chronic headaches was investigated.
The study noted: “Food rich in histamine or red wine may cause allergy-like symptoms such as sneezing, flush, skin itching, diarrhoea and even shortness of breath.
“The suspected reason is a diminished histamine degradation based on a deficiency of diamine oxidase.
“As diamine oxidase cannot be supplemented, a histamine-free diet was implemented to reduce histamine intake.
“These data indicate the role of histamine in food and wine intolerance and that histamine-rich food causes a worsening of symptoms in patients suffering from chronic headaches.
“Results obtained support the hypothesis of a deficiency of diamine oxidase in patients with intolerance to food or wine.”
READ MORE-Coronavirus symptoms: Headache