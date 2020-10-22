If mice are not removed from the property as soon as possible, they will start to nest in warm places.

It may not always be easy to spot a mouse in the house but certain ways to detect them include loud noises at night, evidence of something chewing on items like boxes or clothing and areas that may be cluttered with shredded paper.

The pests are quite easy to remove, once their nest area is found.

Posting on the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips Facebook page, one cleaning fanatic asked for advice on how to remove mice from her home.

