Home Health How to get rid of visceral fat: A major change to your...
Health

How to get rid of visceral fat: A major change to your life could help burn the belly fat

0

Visceral fat is also known as belly fat and can be extremely harmful in large quantities as it raises your chances of developing a number of serious health conditions. If a person lives a stressful life, they may be increasing their risk of not only belly fat but other major health incidences.

In a study published in Springer Link, stress and obesity was investigated.

The study noted: “Stress has long been suspected to be interrelated to (abdominal) obesity.

“Increased long-term cortisol levels, as measured in scalp hair, are strongly related to abdominal obesity and to specific mental disorders.

“Stress may play a major role in the development and maintenance of obesity in individuals who have an increased glucocorticoid exposure or sensitivity.

“These insights may lead to more effective and individualized obesity treatment strategies.” 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleQueen: Adam Lambert was 'TERRIFIED' of taking Freddie Mercury's place
Next articleJames Martin finally addresses Fireman Sam controversy: 'I posted it p****d in a bar'

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

House Democrats seek to block funds for 'defeat despair' Covid ads

0
By Dan DiamondRep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) authored a bill that would prevent HHS from using taxpayer dollars on certain coronavirus ads. | Tom Williams-Pool/Getty...
Read more
Health

The nutritional deficiency linked to hair loss exposed – and how to reverse it

0
If you're hair is feeling more sparse on top lately, it could be due to a vitamin deficiency. Find out here what you can...
Read more
Health

HHS whistleblower Rick Bright resigns from government

0
By Dan Diamond “We can confirm that Dr. Bright has resigned, effective today,” an NIH spokesperson said, adding that the agency “does not discuss personnel...
Read more
Health

Fauci: There could be 300,000 to 400,000 Covid deaths unless precautions taken

0
By Matthew Choi Fauci added that a vaccine likely won't be widely available until next summer or fall. That timeline is in line with a...
Read more
Health

SAD: How to cope if you're struggling from SAD

0
Get outside Even if the weather is a bit dreary, it’s really important to step outside. Dr Ramlakhan said: “ Exposure to sunlight increases the brain’s...
Read more
Health

The best natural treatment to relieve your eczema symptoms at home

0
Eczema is a long-term condition that causes the skin to become dry, itchy, red and cracked, according to the NHS. But, regularly using lavender...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Kat Von D reveals she had 'the most traumatic 6 months' of her life at school featured in Paris Hilton documentary

Celebrity 0
Kat Von D is commending Paris Hilton for her documentary, This Is Paris, which features Hilton’s story of being physically and emotionally abused at...
Read more

James Martin finally addresses Fireman Sam controversy: 'I posted it p****d in a bar'

Celebrity 0
In view of his 471,000 followers, he shared: "Having seen some of the comments posted online regarding last night’s cook along and the anger...
Read more

How to get rid of visceral fat: A major change to your life could help burn the belly fat

Health 0
Visceral fat is also known as belly fat and can be extremely harmful in large quantities as it raises your chances of developing a...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: