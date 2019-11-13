How to live longer: Best drink to increase life expectancy and how much to drink

When it comes to adding on the years to one’s life, there is no magic pill or sure-bet remedy to increasing life expectancy. Eating a healthy well-balanced diet, avoiding tobacco smoking and not abusing alcohol are well-known tips to having a healthy life but new research has revealed that drinking coffee has been proven to help one live longer. According to studies, coffee is one of the healthiest beverages on the planet and could even extend one’s life.

Scientists have identified approximately 1,000 antioxidants in coffee beans and hundreds more develop during the roasting process. Antioxidants fight inflammation, an underlying cause of many chronic conditions, including arthritis, atherosclerosis and many types of cancer. Coffee neutralises free radicals, which occur naturally as part of everyday metabolic functions but which can cause oxidative stress that leads to chronic disease. DON’T MISS

What the studies say Several studies show that regular coffee intake is linked to a lower risk of dying from various serious diseases. In a study with The New England Journal of Medicine, the association between coffee consumption and the risk of death was investigated. The study involved 229,119 men and 173,141 women aged between 50 to 71 years of age. The study observed that those who drank the most coffee were significantly less likely to have died during the 12-12 year study period.