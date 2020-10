The Spartan diet focuses on whole, organic foods which includes mainly Greek and Mediterranean food like olives, olive oil, figs, grapes, apples, avocado, green vegetables, eggs, turkey, chicken fish, whole grain bread and wild rice.

On this diet, a person should never eat until they are full, and one should be hungry between every meal.

The diet should, however, be high in protein, so eat 1.2 g protein for every pound of your body weight and eat protein every three hours.

