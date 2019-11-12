How to live longer: Eating this tasty vegetable in meals could help boost life longevity

According to medical consultant, Dr Sarah Brewer, onions, and other members of the allium family, are packed with naturally occurring plant chemicals that help keep the heart healthy, regulate blood sugar levels and protect against cancer.

Red onions are a great source of heart-healthy quercetin and other alliums worth including in the diet are garlic, leeks and spring onions.

READ MORE: How to live longer: Best diet to boost life expectancy – five foods to eat