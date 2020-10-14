How to live longer: Five alternatives to salt to boost longevity

Salt is linked to high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and stroke – three life-threatening conditions. If you’d like to boost longevity, what else could flavour your dishes?

Dr Frank Sacks said that “a high sodium [i.e. salt] intake can damage the natural ability of blood vessels to dilate and increase blood flow to tissues”.

The professor of cardiovascular disease prevention at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health continued.

“Several trials clearly demonstrated that lower sodium intake… decreases blood pressure.”