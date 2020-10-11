How to live longer: The key to satisfying relationships that can boost longevity

Countless studies have shown that having satisfying relationships influence a person’s happiness, health and life. If you’d like to boost your longevity, discover the key to beneficial alliances.

Harvard Medical School cited one study that examined data on 309,000 people.

It “found that a lack of strong relationships increased the risk of premature death from all causes by 50 percent”.

This is a bigger risk on your life than smoking 10 cigarettes per day, obesity and inactivity.