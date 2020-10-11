Home Health How to live longer: The Okinawa diet could boost your lifespan -...
How to live longer: The Okinawa diet could boost your lifespan – what foods to eat

Occasionally they eat small amounts of noodles, rice, pork and fish.

But the following groups of foods are restricted:

  • Animal products – eggs and dairy, including milk, cheese, butter and yoghurt
  • Processed foods – refined sugars, breakfast cereals and processed cooking oils

Okinawa is home to more centenarians than anywhere in the world

So what are the health benefits of the Okinawa diet?

There’s no substantial research that the diet itself promoted longevity, with many other factors influencing lifespan, such as genetics and environment.

But research has suggested that antioxidant-rich foods, which the diet is full of, may help slow the ageing process by protecting cells from free radical damage and reducing inflammation. 

The diet’s low-calories, low-protein and high-carb foods may also increase life expectancy.

They’re also full of essential nutrients, such as calcium, potassium, magnesium and vitamins A and C.

They also contain powerful plant compounds called carotenoids that have been shown to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits and may play a role in preventing heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

The Okinawa diet’s high soy content may also help prevent disease.

Research has shown the link between soy-based foods and a reduced risk of chronic illnesses like heart disease and certain types of cancer. 

