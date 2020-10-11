How to live longer: The Okinawa diet could boost your lifespan – what foods to eat

But the following groups of foods are restricted:

Occasionally they eat small amounts of noodles, rice, pork and fish.

So what are the health benefits of the Okinawa diet?

There’s no substantial research that the diet itself promoted longevity, with many other factors influencing lifespan, such as genetics and environment.

But research has suggested that antioxidant-rich foods, which the diet is full of, may help slow the ageing process by protecting cells from free radical damage and reducing inflammation.

The diet’s low-calories, low-protein and high-carb foods may also increase life expectancy.