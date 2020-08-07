Home Health How to lose visceral fat - the breakfast drink you should avoid...
Health

How to lose visceral fat – the breakfast drink you should avoid or risk gaining belly fat

0

Visceral fat starts to cause health problems straight away.

It increases your risk of developing serious, long-term life-threatening medical conditions, including heart disease, high blood pressure, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, and strokes.

You should consider speaking to a doctor if your waist is more than 40 inches for men, or 35 inches for women.

Your GP will discuss the health risks of belly fat, as well as some lifestyle changes to get rid of it.

Source Daily Express :: Health Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAn American Pickle release date, cast, trailer, plot – everything about Seth Rogen movie
Next articleSharon Stone: Basic Instinct actress breaks down during candid interview with doctor

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Are you drinking too much during this coronavirus pandemic?

Newslanes - 0
In May, polling commissioned by Alcohol Focus Scotland (AFS) and Alcohol Change UK suggested that Scots were changing their drinking habits during lockdown. Here...
Read more
Health

Protect against high blood pressure with a surprising exercise that you can do at home

Newslanes - 0
High blood pressure - which is also known as hypertension - puts extra stress on blood vessels and vital organs. The condition could lead to...
Read more
Health

The breakfast snack to help you live longer and avoid heart disease symptoms

Newslanes - 0
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a well-rounded diet is crucial to prolonging your lifespan. You could also boost your lifespan by doing regular exercise. It’s...
Read more
Health

Signs of vascular dementia in your speech – is this how you talk?

Newslanes - 0
You could lower your risk of vascular dementia symptoms by giving up smoking, and by maintaining a normal blood pressure. Sticking to a healthy diet...
Read more
Health

A long-term vitamin B12 deficiency could lead to a type of brain disease

Newslanes - 0
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) noted how vitamin B12 helps to keep the body's nerve and blood cells healthy. Adults are recommended to...
Read more
Health

Best supplements for the colder months ahead: Three pills you need to take

Newslanes - 0
Around this time of year, catching a cold is a high possibility. Considering the coronavirus pandemic too, it's vital to top up your immune...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Murder, suicide, terror attacks – the most disturbing deaths captured live on TV

Weird Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Sophie Bateman) Earlier this month, the internet was horrified after a US veteran live-streamed his own suicide by gunshot wound, which proceeded to go...
Read more

Amanda Holden sparks outrage with near nip slip on Britain’s Got Talent: 'Put them away'

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
“I wanted him to be alive, but I also wanted him to be able to walk as he's such a good friend,” she added...
Read more

Are you drinking too much during this coronavirus pandemic?

Health Newslanes - 0
In May, polling commissioned by Alcohol Focus Scotland (AFS) and Alcohol Change UK suggested that Scots were changing their drinking habits during lockdown. Here...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: